Arsenal Women 0-2 Chelsea Women: FA Cup holders dismiss hosts to set up final meeting with Man City

Two strikes of the highest quality were the difference as holders Chelsea dismantled Arsenal to reach their third Women's FA Cup final in five years, running out 2-0 winners.

Arsenal, who had the home advantage, enjoyed the better of a cautious first period with chances falling the way of Stina Blackstenius and Vivianne Miedema, but neither were able to capitalise on the Gunners' only spell of domination.

Chelsea produced an inspired second-half performance, breaking the deadlock via Guro Reiten on 50 minutes before Ji So-Yun completed the scoring 11 minutes later.

Emma Hayes' side - who she claimed were "horrific" in the first 20 minutes - will meet Manchester City in the final at Wembley Stadium on May 15; a repeat of March's League Cup final, which was clinched by Gareth Taylor's side.

It was the fourth and final showdown between London's heavyweights this season, but that does not spell the end of their rivalry with the Women's Super League title hanging in the balance.

Team news Arsenal made one change to the side that romped past Leicester - Stephanie Catley started in place of Laura Wienroither.

Ann-Katrin Berger was named between the sticks for Chelsea - one of three changes. Ji and Niamh Charles also came in with Magdalena Eriksson and Jess Fleming both dropping down to the bench.

Fourteen-time FA Cup winners Arsenal have gone three years without a trophy, but crucially remain in the hunt for WSL silverware along with Chelsea. Just one point separates the sides at the top of the league.

Clinical Chelsea

A first half of fine margins was contrasted with a second of complete dominance by Chelsea, who scored two goals of individual brilliance to book their Wembley spot.

Reiten's opener was majestic, as she travelled towards Arsenal's box unopposed before curling a shot with her preferred left boot well beyond the reach of Manuela Zinsberger from 20 yards.

Shortly after, Ji benefited from a rushed Arsenal clearance on the edge of the area, sending a thunderous effort in off the underside of the crossbar. Arsenal were found wanting, but could do little about the quality of either strike.

Hayes: First 20 minutes were horrific

A slow start to proceedings did nothing to dent Chelsea's chances of their third FA Cup title in five years, as a clinical second-half performance was enough to ease past lacklustre Arsenal.

Emma Hayes was critical of her side's approach to the opening period, claiming players looked like they had "lead in their legs", but was pleased with a rallying second-half display.

"Not the first 20 minutes of the game - I thought we were horrific," Hayes conceded. "Didn't get our legs going. But once we executed the game plan defensively, I thought we stifled them and they struggled.

"The goal came at the right time, beginning of the second half. But I thought we completely dominated by the end."

"International breaks; you don't know what you're going to get. It looked like we had lead in our legs. I didn't feel our midfield were doing what we'd asked them to do.

"We got a clean sheet - we've limited them to maybe one clear chance. Defensively we've been solid and that's our foundation. That keeps us in a strong position."

Image: Ji So-Yun celebrates scoring Chelsea's second goal

When questioned about the impact this result has on WSL proceedings, she added: "No, nothing. We're in the final. For us that's where we want to be. We want to go back to Wembley. My team know how to execute in the biggest moments, and we've shown that again today."

Fara Williams: Arsenal lacked response

Speaking on the BBC after the full-time whistle the former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder said:

"Emma Hayes will have gone in at half-time disappointed with the performance from Chelsea. She'll have made some adjustments and we saw them after the break.

"Chelsea came out and dominated, got their goals and we didn't see a response from Arsenal."

Player of the match: Aniek Nouwen

The Norwegian was a rock at the back, partnering captain Millie Bright, with Hayes commenting that Chelsea's success was built on defensive solidity. The clean sheet, which was in question for brief moments in the first period, was the platform the Blues needed to attack the second period with real intent. Nouwen also handled the threat of Miedema particularly well, limiting both her supply and influence on the game.

