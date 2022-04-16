West Ham Women 1-4 Man City Women: Lauren Hemp inspires Gareth Taylor's side as they reach FA Cup final

Lauren Hemp inspired Manchester City to a 4-1 victory over a battling West Ham at Victoria Road as they earned a place in the Women's FA Cup final for the third time in four seasons.

Both sides were intent on pressing each other high up the field while also building play from the back, approaches that made for an entertaining - if error-prone - game.

While they endured some nervous moments - including the error from Alex Greenwood that led to West Ham's goal - it was a style that gifted opportunities to Hemp, as well as Ellen White and the returning Chloe Kelly, as they cruised into next month's final at Wembley.

City took the lead midway through the first half when Keira Walsh's excellent half-volley from the edge of the area crashed down off the crossbar, allowing White to stoop and nod in the rebound as West Ham's defenders were caught ball-watching.

Kelly then doubled City's lead on 37 minutes in her first start for over a year as she continues her recovery from an ACL injury, when West Ham captain Gilly Flaherty passed the ball straight to her and she slotted past the exposed Mackenzie Arnold.

Crucially for the Hammers, they were able to halve the deficit before half-time when Greenwood was caught in possession, allowing Adriana Leon to play in the impressive Lisa Evans, who rounded Ellie Roebuck and slotted the ball past the covering Lucy Bronze and into the empty net.

City were able to reassert their dominance in the second half, though, with Hemp capitalising on another West Ham error to make it 3-1 (66) before she rounded off the win with another smart finish as Gareth Taylor's side hit the hosts on the break in stoppage time and secured their place in the final in style.

What's next?

West Ham travel to Reading and Man City host Leicester in the WSL on Sunday at 2pm.