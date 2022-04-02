Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

West Ham United Women vs Manchester City Women. Women's Super League.

Victoria Road.

West Ham United Women 0

    Manchester City Women 1

    • G Stanway (8th minute)

    Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Gilly Flaherty (West Ham United Women).

    Attempt missed. Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yui Hasegawa with a cross.

    Foul by Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women).

    Tameka Yallop (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hayley Raso.

    Demi Stokes (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women).

    Goal! West Ham United Women 0, Manchester City Women 1. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

    Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Greenwood.

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.

    Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucy Bronze.

    Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.