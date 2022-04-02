West Ham United Women vs Manchester City Women. Women's Super League.
Victoria Road.
Attempt missed. Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yui Hasegawa with a cross.
Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hayley Raso.
Goal! West Ham United Women 0, Manchester City Women 1. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Greenwood.
Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucy Bronze.
Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.