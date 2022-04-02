West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Goals from Georgia Stanway and Bunny Shaw down Hammers

Georgia Stanway and Bunny Shaw fired Manchester City past West Ham to move them level on points with Manchester United in the race for Champions League football.

Stanway guided home a precise shot from inside the box to earn Gareth Taylor's the lead inside eight minutes, and Shaw headed home from a corner in the second period to put breathing space between City and the Hammers.

The result means the two Manchester clubs are level on 35 points having played the same number of games, but United will re-establish a three-point lead over their neighbours if they beat Brighton at home on Sunday lunchtime.

More to follow...