Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

West Ham United Women vs Manchester City Women. Women's Super League.

Victoria RoadAttendance1,475.

West Ham United Women 0

    Manchester City Women 2

    • G Stanway (8th minute)
    • K Shaw (63rd minute)

    Latest Women's Super League Odds

    West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Goals from Georgia Stanway and Bunny Shaw down Hammers

    Reports and free highlights from West Ham's Women's Super League match with Manchester City.

    Saturday 2 April 2022 14:20, UK

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Highlights of the Women's Super League match between West Ham and Man City.

    Georgia Stanway and Bunny Shaw fired Manchester City past West Ham to move them level on points with Manchester United in the race for Champions League football.

    Stanway guided home a precise shot from inside the box to earn Gareth Taylor's the lead inside eight minutes, and Shaw headed home from a corner in the second period to put breathing space between City and the Hammers.

    The result means the two Manchester clubs are level on 35 points having played the same number of games, but United will re-establish a three-point lead over their neighbours if they beat Brighton at home on Sunday lunchtime.

    Also See:

    More to follow...

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

    Trending

    Around Sky

    Get Sky Sports

    Get More from Sky Cinema