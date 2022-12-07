Arsenal Women 1-0 Juventus Women: Vivianne Miedema keeps Gunners three points clear in Champions League Group C

Vivianne Miedema's first-half strike was enough to move Arsenal Women within touching distance of the Champions League knock-outs with a 1-0 win over Juventus Women.

Miedema was perfectly placed to volley home Stina Blackstenius' whipped cross at the back post 17 minutes into a first half which the Gunners dominated.

They had chances to extend their lead before the break, with Caitlin Foord testing Pauline Peyraud-Magnin from distance and Blackstenius looping an effort over the bar.

Juventus dominated large periods of the second 45 minutes but were unable to find a way through, leaving Manuela Zinsberger to gather Julia Grosso's long-range shot as one of few clear-cut chances for the visitors after the break.

Arsenal remain three points clear at the top of Group C thanks to reigning champions Lyon's thumping win over Zurich, which has lifted them into second spot. They now need only a point against the French side next week to qualify.

How Arsenal held on to move within point of knockouts

Arsenal burst out of the traps in their fourth appearance at the Emirates Stadium in 2022, looking to make former boss Joe Montemurro's return to north London an unhappy one.

And they thought they had found the opener even before Miedema's strike when Blackstenius rounded former Arsenal goalkeeper Peyraud-Magnin and slotted home, before the offside flag went up against her.

By that point Juventus had already fashioned their best chance of the game, with Zinsberger sent sprawling to keep out Arianna Caruso's strong effort.

Miedema's strike was more in keeping with the tone of the first half, with Blackstenius delivering a dangerous low ball from the flank which evaded a number of players around the six-yard box before the unmarked forward guided it home at the back post.

Lotte Wubben-Moy headed over from a corner while Caitlin Foord's curling effort bounced awkwardly in front of Peyraud-Magnin, who opted to palm it behind.

Juventus re-emerged for the second half on the offensive for the first time but still found the right final ball hard to come by. Grosso's long-range effort was as good as it got until Valentina Cernoia bent a free-kick just over the bar in the final minute of stoppage time, with Arsenal comfortably holding on to victory.

What's next?

Arsenal are back on Sky Sports this weekend for a Women's Super League trip to Aston Villa on Sunday, live from 3.30pm; kick-off at 4.15pm.