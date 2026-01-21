Arsenal 0-1 Man Utd: Elisabeth Terland's goal sends Red Devils through to first League Cup final

Manchester United reached their first ever Women's League Cup final as they beat 10-player Arsenal 1-0 to progress from their last-four tie.

A costly error from Anneke Borbe was punished by Elisabeth Terland, as the Gunners finished the game a player down after Olivia Smith let her frustrations boil over as her side pushed for an equaliser.

It means that United will meet Chelsea in the final in March as they look to secure their first League Cup and become just the fourth team to win the competition.

Both meetings in the Women's Super League between the two teams this season finished goalless, but Renee Slegers' side made a fast start to ensure that wouldn't be the case, with Frida Maanum squandering three good opportunities in the opening exchanges.

Despite the better chances of the half falling to the Gunners, it was United who took the lead, with Anneke Borbe only having herself to blame.

The goalkeeper's poor pass out from the back was cut out by new United signing Ellen Wangerheim, who played in Terland as the striker slotted home on the turn.

If Arsenal were going to find a way back into the game, it looked like it was going to come from Smith. That was until she was sent off on the hour mark.

Having been fouled several times in quick succession, the winger lashed out on Julia Zigiotti Olme and was shown a second yellow card, forcing the Gunners to search for an equaliser with 10 players.

Arsenal continued to push for a leveller but to no avail, with Mariona Caldentey coming closest only to be denied by Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

United will look to join Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea as League Cup victors when they take on the Blues in the final at Ashton Gate on March 15.

Player ratings Arsenal: Borbe (3), Hinds (4), Wubben-Moy (4), Codina (5), McCabe (6) Pelova (6), Caldentey (5), Maanum (4), Smith (5), Foord (5), Russo (5).



Subs: Holmberg (7), Little (5), Blackstenius (5), Mead (N/A).



Man Utd: Tullis-Joyce (6), Riviere (5), Le Tissier (7), Janssen (8), Sandberg (4), Miyazawa (6), Awujo (6), Olmo (6), Park (6), Wangerheim (7), Terland (7).



Subs: Lundkvist (5), Naalsund (5), Malard (6), Schuller (N/A).



Le Tissier: United want to challenge for every trophy

Man Utd captain Maya Le Tissier said:

"It was hard-fought out there. Scrappy game with the conditions. It wasn't the prettiest game but I'm glad to get the win and make it to the final.

"We haven't been in the final before. It's another opportunity to win silverware and we want to be challenging for every cup that we're in. It's another opportunity for us.

"After the sending off, we looked like the team who had 10 players. That wasn't ideal, we can look at that. But this team, we play with defensive pride. We love tackles, we love pressing. It shows. It's what we want to do. When we're not the best on the ball, at least we have pride in our defending.

"It's our first time in the Champions League this season. We've had to adapt and use all of our fantastic players. Even those who came in today who haven't started. The players who come off the bench, we know how much they can do."

'Smith feels like she let her team-mates down'

Arsenal boss Renee Slegers on Olivia Smith's red card:

"I just saw her briefly, she is gutted. She feels like she let her team down. We will pick her up tomorrow, it's a tough learning for her and the team.

"I'm not sure the first yellow was a yellow, I can understand the second one. She plays with dynamism and on the edge, she is still young. We are here to support her.

"The way we handled the 10-vs-11 situation was really good and the players gave everything. The fans helped too, so thank you to them."