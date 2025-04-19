Arsenal Women 1-2 Lyon Women: Gunners fall to first-leg defeat in Women's Champions League semi-final

Arsenal must come from behind in order to reach this season's Champions League showpiece in Lisbon after falling to a 2-1 first-leg semi-final defeat to Lyon.

The French champions, and last year's competition runners-up, were quicker out the traps and took the lead early through Kadidiatou Diani - her strike awarded by VAR after being wrongly ruled offside by the on-field officials.

But Arsenal came roaring back in the second period and drew deservedly level when Leah Williamson was felled in the box by goalkeeper Christiane Endler, allowing Mariona Caldentey to draw level via a wonderfully composed penalty.

Image: Mariona Caldentey scored's Arsenal's equaliser from the penalty spot

The Gunners had missed chances to turn the tie completely on its head - Beth Mead and Frida Maanum both guilty of spurning headers - which only served to raise the spirits of the visitors, despite being comfortably outplayed after the break.

Melchie Dumornay then had the final say with another fast break. The forward, who has scored 15 goals domestically this season, raced between Arsenal's centre-backs with eight minutes remaining to drill a shot past the despairing Manuela Zinsberger, with Emily Fox's best efforts to charge down the forward's run in vain.

When is the second leg? Arsenal travel to central France to contest the second leg of their semi-final against Lyon on April 29 (5pm BST). The final takes place in Lisbon on May 24.

Analysis: Second half should be Arsenal's blueprint

Arsenal were ultimately punished for an uncharacteristically passive first-half performance. Rarely has that aspect, present at the backend of Jonas Eidevall's reign, resurfaced under Renee Slegers. Rather, they have got used to being the opposite - so often the aggressor.

By contrast this display felt like one dominated by Lyon's history in this competition. The Gunners were overawed in the first period. They gave the French side far too much respect, and space to play without creating much in the opposite direction.

Image: Lyon goalkeeper Christiane Endler conceded a penalty as her attempted punch struck Leah Williamson

"If we broke the first press of Arsenal we knew we could find solutions," Lyon boss Joe Montemurro said post-match. What he meant by "solutions" was goal-scoring actions. They created two and scored twice.

All that changed after the break, of course, and that second 45 should be used as the yardstick by which Arsenal approach the second leg. The Gunners ended the game having enjoyed 58 per cent possession, completed 87 final-third passes and touched the ball 22 times in the opposition box. Those numbers far outweighed what Lyon offered. And for those reasons alone, there's hope.

Image: Dumornay celebrates after restoring Lyon's lead at the Emirates

Slegers: Belief remains strong despite deficit

Arsenal head coach Renee Slegers:

"I don't think it was a shock, but the tempo is higher, it's very high-level opposition. We had to settle into the game and create a belief in the way we play. I think that showed in the second period, we grew into the game with courage and bravery. When we have momentum we need to score and should have scored more in that phase of the game.

"It was disappointing that they scored again because then we're chasing the game again. It's one goal down, only half time, so we still have an opportunity next week.

"Playing against these three forwards on the pitch is something we haven't faced this season yet. You have to experience it to find the solutions. It took us some time to settle but we did it, we found solutions - belief and courage started to grow.

"We find ways to score a lot of goals this season. We have shown we can be ruthless. We're going to find the details for next week, definitely."

Montemurro: We suffered

Lyon head coach Joe Montemurro:

"We have an advantage. Second half, Arsenal gave us a lot of difficulty and had two very good chances. I'm not sure many teams travel to this iconic stadium and expect not to suffer a bit. We suffered. In the end it balances itself out.

"At this level it's about managing moments of madness. Sometimes it's just emotion. This Lyon team can contain the emotion and that's an important thing.

"I had four wonderful years here and made a lot of friends. I've had to keep it professional. I'm astounded by 40,000 people at the Emirates. It was a beautiful game of football. There's been so much growth and that gives me so much pleasure."