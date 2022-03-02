Arsenal 4-0 Reading: WSL leaders move five points clear at the top after comfortable win at Meadow Park

Arsenal increased their lead at the top of the Women's Super League to five points with a 4-0 victory over Reading.

Vivianne Miedema scored the opening goal in the 22nd minute, slotting the ball into the back of the net after a clever one-two with Stina Blackstenius.

The goal means Miedema has now found the net in seven successive matches against Reading - a WSL record - and she has also drawn level with Chelsea's Sam Kerr on nine league goals for the season.

⭐️ NEW @BARCLAYSFAWSL RECORD 🔥@VivianneMiedema is the first player to score in seven consecutive appearances against the same side 👏 pic.twitter.com/jeo8qN47Ie — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) March 2, 2022

Only two minutes later, Katie McCabe added Arsenal's second after the visitors were unable to clear following a probing ball forward down the left from the Gunners.

Less than 10 minutes later Arsenal had their third when Leah Williamson timed her jump well to head home from a Steph Catley cross.

In the 71st minute, Arsenal capped off their comfortable victory when Blackenstenius and Miedema linked up again, but it was the Swedish player who had the final touch to put the ball past Rhiannon Stewart in the Reading goal.

Image: Miedema scored and got an assist in the win

The victory moves Arsenal five points clear of second-placed Chelsea, but the champions have two games in hand over their London rivals.

Meanwhile, it is back-to-back league defeats for sixth-placed Reading.

The Gunners go five points clear at the 🔝 of the #BarclaysFAWSL 👀 pic.twitter.com/vM0kvahMpA — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) March 2, 2022

Aurora Galli scored the only goal of the game as Everton secured their first win in six WSL matches with a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa.

Hanna Bennison played in Galli, who scored from the centre of the box in the 80th minute.

Arsenal and Reading will return to WSL action on Sunday. The leaders face bottom side Birmingham City at midday, while Reading will take on Tottenham at 2pm.

Aston Villa play on Saturday as they host Brighton, live on Sky Sports, while Everton next play on March 12 at home to Leicester.