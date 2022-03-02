Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Arsenal Women vs Reading Women. Women's Super League.

Meadow Park.

Arsenal Women 4

  • V Miedema (22nd minute)
  • K McCabe (24th minute)
  • L Williamson (34th minute)
  • S Blackstenius (72nd minute)

Reading Women 0

    Latest Women's Super League Odds

    Arsenal 4-0 Reading: WSL leaders move five points clear at the top after comfortable win at Meadow Park

    Match report as WSL leaders Arsenal thrash Reading 4-0 at home to move five points clear of Chelsea; goals from Vivianne Miedema, Katie McCabe, Leah Williamson and Stina Blackstenius keep up Gunners' title challenge; Everton win 1-0 at Aston Villa for first WSL win of 2022

    Wednesday 2 March 2022 22:47, UK

    Leah Williamson celebrates after putting Arsenal 3-0 up versus Reading
    Image: Leah Williamson celebrates after putting Arsenal 3-0 up against Reading

    Arsenal increased their lead at the top of the Women's Super League to five points with a 4-0 victory over Reading.

    Vivianne Miedema scored the opening goal in the 22nd minute, slotting the ball into the back of the net after a clever one-two with Stina Blackstenius.

    The goal means Miedema has now found the net in seven successive matches against Reading - a WSL record - and she has also drawn level with Chelsea's Sam Kerr on nine league goals for the season.

    Only two minutes later, Katie McCabe added Arsenal's second after the visitors were unable to clear following a probing ball forward down the left from the Gunners.

    Less than 10 minutes later Arsenal had their third when Leah Williamson timed her jump well to head home from a Steph Catley cross.

    Trending

    In the 71st minute, Arsenal capped off their comfortable victory when Blackenstenius and Miedema linked up again, but it was the Swedish player who had the final touch to put the ball past Rhiannon Stewart in the Reading goal.

    Vivianne Miedema fires Arsenal 2-0 in front against Reading
    Image: Miedema scored and got an assist in the win

    The victory moves Arsenal five points clear of second-placed Chelsea, but the champions have two games in hand over their London rivals.

    Also See:

    Meanwhile, it is back-to-back league defeats for sixth-placed Reading.

    Aurora Galli scored the only goal of the game as Everton secured their first win in six WSL matches with a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa.

    Hanna Bennison played in Galli, who scored from the centre of the box in the 80th minute.

    What's next?

    Arsenal and Reading will return to WSL action on Sunday. The leaders face bottom side Birmingham City at midday, while Reading will take on Tottenham at 2pm.

    Aston Villa play on Saturday as they host Brighton, live on Sky Sports, while Everton next play on March 12 at home to Leicester.

    Aston Villa Women
    Brighton and Hove Albion Women

    Saturday 5th March 11:00am Kick off 11:30am
    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

    Around Sky

    Get Sky Sports

    Get More from Sky Cinema