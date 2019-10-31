Arsenal Women 8-0 Slavia Prague (agg: 13-2): Vivianne Miedema scores hat-trick as Gunners reach Champions League quarter-finals

Jill Roord celebrates after scoring Arsenal's third goal against Slavia Prague

Arsenal breezed into the Women's Champions League quarter-finals after thrashing Slavia Prague 8-0 in their last-16 second leg, going through 13-2 on aggregate.

Danielle van de Donk and Vivianne Miedema both struck hat-tricks, while Jill Roord's effort was the pick of the bunch alongside Kim Little's penalty.

The Gunners led 5-2 from the first leg after Dutch striker Miedema scored four goals in the Czech Republic last week.

Arsenal struck the woodwork three times before half-time, underlining their dominance, while Slavia keeper Bara Votikova made a string of fine saves.

It was 4-0 at the interval thanks to Van de Donk's low shot, Little's penalty, Jill Roord's acrobatic strike and Miedema's composed opening finish.

Vivianne Miedema takes the ball past Barbora Votikova during Thursday's match

The Netherlands' Miedema and her compatriot Van de Donk both completed their hat-tricks from close range during the second period.

Miedema took her overall Arsenal tally to 52 goals from her first 50 starts for the Women's Super League champions.

The Czech side had reached the last eight in Europe three times in the past four campaigns, but were no match for Arsenal.

Joe Montemurro's side will learn the identity of their Champions League quarter-final opponents in the draw on November 8.

Arsenal are England's last-remaining team in the competition this season after Manchester City were knocked out by Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.