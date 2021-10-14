Arsenal Women 4-0 Hoffenheim Women: Gunners run riot for vital first win in Champions League group stage

Arsenal Women got their first points in this season's Women's Champions League, strolling past Hoffenheim 4-0 in Borehamwood on Thursday night.

Arsenal took the lead midway through the first half through Kim Little's penalty (21), before Tobin Heath doubled the advantage at the perfect time just before half-time with a far-post finish (45+2).

The hosts didn't slow down in the second half as Vivianne Miedema bundled the ball over the line after fine work from Jordan Hobbs (52), while Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger made several excellent stops to keep the clean sheet.

Leah Williamson put the icing on the cake with a near post header from a corner (86), meaning the Gunners move to second in Group C, level on points with Hoffenheim after two games.

How Arsenal strolled to first WCL points

After losing 4-1 in Barcelona in their opener, Arsenal couldn't afford to lose ground on the top two spots in Group C, taking a deserved lead in the first half.

After Beth Mead was brought down by Michaela Specht in the box, Little stepped up to send Hoffenheim goalkeeper Martina Tufekovic the wrong way.

Image: Tobin Heath is congratulated by her team-mates after giving Arsenal a two-goal lead

Arsenal were wasteful on the beak for the remainder of the half, until the final minute when Miedema headed down Nobbs' cross into the path of Heath, who got her feet right to direct the ball back into the far corner from eight yards.

Jonas Eidevall's side picked up where they left off, making it 3-0 just seven minutes into the second half; Nobbs' brilliant first-time, curling effort from the edge of the box deserved better, but after Tufekovic tipped the ball away, it fell to Miedema on the line to force home.

Image: Vivianne Miedema celebrates after putting Arsenal 3-0 up against Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim had their fair share of chances - Sarai Linder headed a big chance high and wide, while Zinsberger saved superbly from Jule Brand twice, and Katie McCabe cleared another Linder header off the line - but Williamson topped off a brilliant personal performance with a goal late on.

Arriving at the near post to meet McCabe's excellent corner, the defender squeezed the ball past Tufekovic.

Arsenal's next WSL game is against West Ham at home on November 6 at 3pm, while they go to Danish side HB Koge in their next Champions League group game on November 10 at 5.45pm.