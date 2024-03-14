Aston Villa 4-0 Ajax (Agg 4-0): Villa power through to Europa Conference League quarter-finals

Aston Villa moved into the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League with an emphatic 4-0 thrashing of Ajax at Villa Park that completed an aggregate win by the same score.

Ollie Watkins was forced off injured in the first half but not before heading in the breakthrough goal that put Villa in control of the tie. Leon Bailey doubled the advantage in the second half and Sivert Mannsverk's red card allowed them to pour on the misery.

Jhon Duran made it three with a wicked shot and Moussa Diaby capitalised on what was one of many Ajax errors to score the fourth. England midfielder Jordan Henderson, captaining the Eredivisie side, was booed and jeered throughout. Villa are into the last eight.

How Villa had too much for Ajax

Villa defender Matty Cash had described this "as the perfect game to bounce back" after losing 4-0 to Tottenham at the same stadium on Sunday and the home side approached the tie with the sort of intensity that the occasion - and the atmosphere - demanded.

The impressive Bailey fired wide and then Diaby rounded the goalkeeper only to see his effort cleared behind but Villa took the lead from the subsequent corner. Watkins' only task was to beat Cash to Douglas Luiz's cross as the Ajax defence watched on.

Team news Unai Emery made four changes to the team that were well beaten by Tottenham on Sunday. Into the side came Alex Moreno, Diego Carlos, Moussa Diaby and Morgan Rogers. Jordan Henderson started for Ajax following confirmation that he had retained his England place.

Worryingly for Villa, Watkins trudged off soon after having appeared to injury himself in an incident prior to his goal when lunging in on the goalkeeper. Unai Emery's side were comfortable enough without him on the night but will surely need their talisman fit.

Duran caused plenty of problems when deputising but initially struggled to find the final touch when the chances came. He left that to Bailey on the hour. The winger's double stepover did the defender and he tucked his shot away low into the corner.

Any hope of an Ajax comeback was extinguished when Mannsverk was sent off for a second bookable offence, yanking the shirt of Duran as he attempted to chase a ball over the top. It was a dismal decision by the Ajax man, just one of a number of mistakes by his team.

More confusion allowed Duran time to finally score his goal, setting himself on the edge of the 18-yard box and firing off a fierce shot that cannoned off the underside of the bar. The fourth was similar. Another Ajax slip. Another fine finish, this time by Diaby.

It typified a ragged performance by Ajax and allowed Villa some catharsis - putting right that 4-0 defeat of their own at the weekend. Emery's side are back on track, progressing to the last eight of the Europa Conference League - and now with a great chance to win it.

Aston Villa are in Premier League action on Sunday as they go to the London Stadium to face West Ham; kick-off 2pm.

Unai Emery's side then return from the international break with a home game against Midlands rivals Wolves on March 30; kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports.

