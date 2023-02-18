Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal: Jorginho strike deflects in off Emi Martinez as Gunners end winless run in stoppage time

Arsenal ended their winless run in dramatic fashion as they came from behind to beat Aston Villa 4-2 at Villa Park and move top of the table at the final whistle.

The Gunners were level going into stoppage time but Jorginho's strike came back off the crossbar and deflected off Emiliano Martinez into the net to spark wild celebrations, before substitute Gabriel Martinelli capped the comeback with a fourth on the breakaway.

Villa led twice in the first half through Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho but Mikel Arteta's team showed their fighting spirit to level it twice through Bukayo Saka and then - just after the hour - Oleksandr Zinchenko. But the drama was still to come.

Aaron Ramsdale tipped Leon Bailey's drive against the frame of the goal and Arsenal capitalised on that escape very late on. The result moved them three points clear at the top prior to Manchester City's game later in the afternoon - restoring belief in their title dream.

Player ratings Aston Villa Martinez (5), Cash (6), Konsa (5), Mings (6), Moreno (5), Kamara (7), Luiz (6), Buendia (7), McGinn (7), Coutinho (7), Watkins (7).



Subs: Ramsey (6), Bailey (6), Dendoncker (6), Duran (6), Digne (6).



Arsenal: Ramsdale (8), White (8), Saliba (6), Gabriel (6), Zinchenko (8), Jorginho (8), Xhaka (6), Saka (7), Odegaard (7), Trossard (6), Nketiah (6).



Subs: Martinelli (7), Tomiyasu (6), Vieira (7), Tierney (n/a), Holding (n/a).



Player of the match: Jorginho.

In pictures: How Martinelli sealed the win

Image: Gabriel Martinelli starts his celebration before stroking the ball into an empty net to seal Arsenal's win at Aston Villa

Image: Gabriel Martinelli celebrates his injury-time goal with team-mates William Saliba and Fabio Vieira

Arteta: 'It was absolutely bouncing'

"We showed character, resilience," Arteta told BT Sport. "In the second half we created chance after chance. We needed a magic moment and Jorginho produced it.

"After what happened a few days ago, we're so pleased to win the game. If you want to be at the top you have to win games in many different ways.

"It was absolutely bouncing [in the dressing room], it was a big effort to play less than 72 hours after result we had. I'm really pleased with the boys."

How the drama unfolded at Villa Park

Villa have scored a higher proportion of goals in the opening quarter of an hour than any other Premier League team this season and against Arsenal they required only five minutes for Watkins to find the net. It is the fourth game in a row in which the striker has scored.

There had been a warning even before that with his speed running in behind and when William Saliba backed off and backed off he took advantage - firing low beyond Ramsdale. It was the worst start for a wobbling Arsenal but they found a response.

Saka might be in even better form than Watkins and Tyrone Mings' clearance would have looked inviting to the England winger. He lashed the ball into the net beyond an unsighted Martinez and the away support loved it. A chance to settle, to start to control.

Team news Unai Emery made five changes to the Aston Villa team that lost at Manchester City. Into the team came Matty Cash, Tyrone Mings, Alex Moreno, John McGinn and Philippe Coutinho. Out went Calum Chambers, Lucas Digne, Ashley Young, Leon Bailey and Jacob Ramsey.

Mikel Arteta made two changes to the Arsenal team that were beaten by Manchester City. Ben White returned at right-back in place of Takehiro Tomiyasu, while Leandro Trossard came in for Gabriel Martinelli to make his full Premier League debut for Arsenal.

Instead, the beautiful passing goal came from Villa. Martinez built the play, Boubacar Kamara threaded a ball through to Alex Moreno and the full-back's cross was delightfully dummied by Emi Buendia. Coutinho did the rest, scoring his first goal of the season.

Arsenal's players came out early for the second half, gathering in a huddle, out to seize the moment. Eddie Nketiah hit the crossbar with a header. Then Zinchenko brought them level following Martin Odegaard's short corner. But they still needed more.

When Odegaard missed a clear chance that looked to be it. Villa had huge opportunities of their own on the counter-attack and Bailey came so close to winning it for Villa - with celebrity supporter Tom Hanks cheering them on. He did not pick the script that awaited.

Jorginho attempted an ambitious shot from range and the ball ricocheted back off the goal, striking Martinez. The goalkeeper promptly went up the other end for a corner and was caught out on the break when Fabio Vieira unselfishly played in Martinelli.

Arteta had been facing the prospect of a fourth Premier League game without a win - a fifth in all competitions. That would have added to the sense that the momentum was with City. What happened in stoppage time changes all of that.

Arsenal will believe again.

Altercation between analysts in the stands

The drama on the pitch was matched by that in the press box as there was a clash between rival analysts of the two clubs. A physical altercation between Arsenal's Miguel Molina and Aston Villa's Victor Manas after the winning goal became so heated that Molina elected to take himself away from the scene.

Asked about the incident by Sky Sports' Gary Cotterill after the game, Arteta said: "Anything that happens in the stands, we will look at it and address it and take action if necessary."

When the same question was put to Emery, the Villa boss was not yet aware of the incident. "No, I don't know," he replied. Was it acceptable? "I don't know, I am going to ask."

Player of the match - Jorginho

There was some scepticism among sections of the Arsenal support from the moment that the signing of Jorginho was mooted but that has changed now. His name was chanted tentatively early in the game at Villa Park - and raucously upon its conclusion.

The winner here will not be credited to him but no Arsenal fan will be too concerned about that. His impact was decisive. And it was about more than that one moment. His passing was impressive throughout, with Arteta praising the performance of the new arrival from Chelsea.

"He makes the rest of the people better, look better than what you actually are. He has made that huge impact already on the boys, the staff, and hopefully our fans can see that and give him the support that he needs because I thought he was tremendous today."

Arsenal's win in stats

Arsenal have now conceded the opening goal in four of their last five Premier League games, one more than they did in their first 18 games of the 2022-23 campaign.

Only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have been involved in more Premier League goals this season than Arsenal's Bukayo Saka.

Oleksandr Zinchenko scored his first Premier League goal in what was his 92nd appearance in the competition. He is Arsenal's 13th different scorer in the league this season, the outright most.

Arsenal have scored a 90th minute winner away from home in the Premier League for the first time since Gabriel Martinelli netted against Crystal Palace in May 2021.

Aston Villa's next outing is at home to Everton next Saturday; kick-off 3pm. Unai Emery's side then host Crystal Palace on Saturday March 4; kick-off 3pm.

Arsenal will now prepare for a trip to Leicester next Saturday; kick-off 3pm. Mikel Arteta's side then host Everton - who beat them 1-0 earlier this month - on Wednesday March 1; kick-off 7.45pm.