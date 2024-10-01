Aston Villa 1-0 Bayern Munich: Jhon Duran's late goal wins famous Champions League tie at Villa Park

Jhon Duran's glorious late goal earned Aston Villa a famous 1-0 win over Bayern Munich as Champions League football came to Villa Park.

The in-form striker came off the bench and swiftly spotted Manuel Neuer off his line, lighting up Villa Park on a special European night that marked a repeat of the 1982 European Cup final famously won by the West Midlands club.

Unai Emery's side held firm throughout as the German giants were kept at bay, although it required a dramatic save by Emiliano Martinez from Harry Kane in the final moments. The victory maintains Villa's perfect start to the Champions League season.

Player ratings Aston Villa: Martinez (9), Konsa (7), Carlos (7), Torres (8), Digne (7), Tielemans (8), Onana (6), Philogene (8), Rogers (7), Ramsey (6), Watkins (7).



Subs: Bailey (4), Barkley (6), Maatsen (6), Duran (9).



Bayern Munich: Neuer (5), Upamecano (5), Kim (6), Kimmich (7), Davies (6), Pavlovic (6), Laimer (7), Coman (7), Gnabry (5), Olise (6), Kane (6).



Subs: Musiala (7), Sane (6), Palhinha (n/a), Tel (n/a), Goretzka (n/a).



Player of the match: Emiliano Martinez.

How Villa beat Bayern

Villa thought they had a first-half lead when Pau Torres forced the ball in from close range but the celebrations were short-lived because of a clear offside in the build-up, only spotted after a VAR check. At the other end, Michael Olise had a shot tipped over.

Bayern moved the ball quickly from the start, dominating possession and threatening to trouble Villa with their movement out wide but in Ollie Watkins, the home side always had an outlet. Dayot Upamecano, isolated, struggled to deal with the England striker.

Kane, passed fit for the contest, showed some typically impressive vision in setting up others, but had few opportunities of his own until very late as Villa defended stoutly. Instead, it was Duran who was the hero, spotting Neuer off his line as he ran through.

Image: Aston Villa's Jhon Duran celebrates after scoring Aston Villa's winner against Bayern Munich

It was the finish of a confident forward, collecting Torres' pass and taking the chance early. The noise that greeted it will be remembered long in these parts, particularly because of Martinez's diving saves from Serge Gnabry's right foot and Kane's head.

Neuer has earned his reputation as the best goalkeeper of his generation, Kane worthy of his as the winner of the European Golden Shoe. But it was Villa's goalkeeper and Villa's striker who were the star performers on the night - a special one, indeed.

Image: Emi Martinez made a number of crucial saves

Image: Martinez saves at close range from Serge Gnabry

Image: Martinez dives to save Harry Kane's header deep into stoppage time

Special atmosphere at Villa

Villa's status as one of English football's grand old clubs was secured before the events of 1982, all seven titles predating that European Cup win, but it is no exaggeration to suggest that much of the mythology revolves around that evening in Rotterdam.

Team news Jaden Philogene, yet to start a Premier League game, was named in the Aston Villa starting line-up.

Jamal Musiala was only among the Bayern Munich substitutes with Harry Kane fit to start.

The top of the Doug Ellis Stand has the famous commentary lines from the goal that won that final adorning upon it - 'Shaw, Williams, prepared to adventure down the left, there's a good ball played in for Tony Morley… Oh, it must be!… And it is!… Peter Withe!'

Those memories come with added poignancy now following the passing of Gary Shaw just weeks ago, the local lad who helped Villa defeat the German champions that night 42 years ago. The legacy of him and his team-mates was felt keenly inside the stadium.

Duran delivers again for Villa

Incredibly, this was the fifth time already this season that Duran has come off the bench to score for Aston Villa. He is yet to make his first Champions League start and has only started three games for Villa in the Premier League but now looks an elite striker.

His rocket of a winner against Everton was wonderful but this was special in its own way - and not because it is already installed as one of the most famous Villa goals of their modern history. It required good movement, decision-making and execution.

Watkins worked tirelessly but Duran poses a slightly different threat, winning headers against Upamecano as well as testing Bayern in behind. His unpredictability makes in an unusual fit for an Emery team but it is working for both of them right now.

Martinez man for occasion

Argentina's World Cup-winning goalkeeper would have made an unlikely player of the match for the first 90 minutes, well protected by some high-quality Villa defending but there was always a sense that a big occasion like this would involve him having a say.

Kane's header looked to be arrowing beyond him into the corner and one suspects some goalkeepers would have been on their heels, resigned to the equaliser. Martinez anticipated the ball's direction and dived to intercept, drinking in the adulation.

Chants from the home support of 'World's number one' greeted him as he left the field as he revelled in the moment. Martinez turned 32 last month, all this is coming to him relatively late in his career. But he has established himself among the world's very best.

