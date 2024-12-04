Aston Villa 3-1 Brentford: Unai Emery's side end eight-game winless run with dominant victory over the Bees

Unai Emery's Aston Villa side ended their run of eight games without a win thanks to an emphatic first-half performance in a 3-1 victory over Brentford.

Nerves were quickly settled at Villa Park after the home side darted into a three-goal lead inside the first 35 minutes.

Morgan Rogers curled a stunner into the top corner to kickstart the onslaught, before Ollie Watkins netted the second from the penalty spot after being brought down by Ethan Pinnock.

Player ratings: Rogers stars Aston Villa: Martinez (6), Cash (8), Konsa (7), Mings (7), Digne (8), Bailey (6), Kamara (7), Tielemans (7), McGinn (7), Rogers (9); Watkins (9).



Subs: Duran (7), Philogene (6), Maatsen (n/a), Buendia (n/a).



Brentford: Flekken (8), Van den Berg (5), Collins (5), Pinnock (4), Lewis-Potter (6), Janelt (5), Yarmoliuk (6), Damsgaard (7), Schade (6), Mbeumo (6); Wissa (6).



Subs: Maghoma (6), Carvalho, (6), Thiago (7), Roerslev (n/a).



Player of the Match: Morgan Rogers.

Team news Pau Torres was replaced by Tyrone Mings, who made his first appearance in the Premier League since returning from injury, and Leon Bailey also came in for Jaden Philogene.

Thomas Frank also made two changes as Vitaly Janelt and Yegor Yarmoliuk came in for Christian Norgaard and Mathias Jensen.

Matty Cash then added the third with a volley at the back post, although questions were raised about the goal after Watkins appeared to drift offside and interfere with play just before the ball crept past Mark Flekken.

It was more of the same after the restart but Brentford would pull a goal back - against the run of play - just before the hour mark.

Image: Ollie Watkins celebrates putting Aston Villa 2-0 up

The ball fell to Mikkel Damsgaard in the box and he then danced past one challenge before firing a shot into the roof of the net.

Brentford took confidence from the goal but failed to breach the Villa defence again, as Emery's side ended their drought and moved into seventh place, leapfrogging their opponents in the process.

Watkins: We have full faith in Emery

Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins speaking to Amazon Prime:

"We started the game brightly and came out on the front foot. Early goal settled the crowd's nerves. We are calm in the camp and have faith in the manager that we can turn it around.

"One win takes us up into seventh, you can see how close it is. We need to focus on the next game and build some momentum. We want to create a fortress at home. Despite some dodgy results, this is something to build on."

Weight lifted at Villa

Sky Sports' Patrick Rowe:

A weight has been lifted for Emery and his squad and they can now head into another home game against bottom-of-the-league Southampton with some well-needed confidence.

The Villa boss had never gone nine games without a win across his managerial career - and it was clear from the opening minute that his players were not going to let it happen.

Emery snaps the streak Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has never gone nine games without a win throughout his managerial career.

Villa looked back to their very best at times as Rogers, Watkins and Leon Bailey all flooded forward into space regularly on the counter.

All three goals arrived in quick, sweeping moves up the pitch and, after moving up into seventh with the win, the run of eight games without tasting victory already seems like a distant memory.

"We break the spell of bad results we were having. Of course, to feel like home is our fortress and the supporters respond well, this is how you have to try and create," Emery said after the game.

"I think we did fantastic. They were letting us have transitions and letting us create chances. Today, the match we played will give us confidence again.

"It is not enough but we have to try keep going. The most important thing is to try and focus."

Frank: Penalty decision went against us

Brentford boss Thomas Frank speaking to Amazon Prime:

"They were the best team and played well. We did not play well, bad combination. The decision went against us for the penalty and I'd like to know why it was a penalty. It was soft and did not meet the high threshold, in my opinion."

Image: Watkins is fouled by Brentford's Ethan Pinnock in the penalty area

Brentford away form now a worry

Sky Sports' Patrick Rowe:

"You can't argue that we are better home than anyway," said Frank after another defeat on the road.

Brentford sit in a promising position in ninth but their form away from the Gtech Community Stadium is holding this team back.

Just one of their 20 points has arrived away from west London, but it was also the manner of this latest defeat that will worry the Brentford boss.

Image: Aston Villa's Leon Bailey (right) watches on as Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken attempts to catch the ball

"Two of the seven games away from home have been bad performances. Today and Fulham," Frank continued.

"I am confident come the end of the season; we will have wins away from home. They hit a high level and showed why they play Champions League football."

Three of their five games between now and the end of 2024 are away. The Bees will need to address this mental block on their travels or this season will quickly spiral into obscurity.

Story of the match in stats