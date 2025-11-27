Aston Villa 2-1 Young Boys: Donyell Malen scores twice but is struck by object from crowd in Europa League clash

Donyell Malen scored twice in Aston Villa’s 2-1 win over Young Boys in the Europa League but was also struck on the head by a missile as crowd problems in the away end marred the night.

Malen's two first-half goals made it a largely routine evening for Unai Emery's in-form side on the field, although substitute Joel Monteiro's goal, awarded in stoppage-time following a VAR check, provided a brief scare at the end for the Premier League team.

But the disturbance off the field was more of a challenge for Villa than anything that happened on it. Young Boys supporters threw objects at Malen as he celebrated his first goal and there was further unrest when police attempted to remove a number of them.

Seats appeared to be among the items hurled towards the police as Young Boys captain Loris Benito went over in a forlorn attempt to calm the crowd. The incident delayed the restart following Malen's second goal late in the first half but the game soon continued.

Player ratings: Aston Villa: Martinez (6), Lindelof (6), Bogarde (7), Pau (7), Maatsen (6), Onana (7), Tielemans (8), Guessand (7), Rogers (8), Sancho (6), Malen (8).



Subs: Watkins (6), Barkley (6), Buendia (6), Konsa (6), Kamara (n/a).



Young Boys: Keller (6), Janko (6), Zoukrou (5), Benito (6), Hadjam (6), Lauper (5), Raveloson (5), Males (5), Pech (6), Fassnacht (6), Cordova (6).



Subs: Virginius (6), Sanches (6), Bedia (7), Monteiro (7), Polacek (n/a).



Player of the Match: Donyell Malen.

Team news: Unai Emery made seven changes to the Aston Villa team that beat Leeds. Emiliano Martinez, Pau Torres, Youri Tielemans and Morgan Rogers kept their places. Amadou Onana returned, while there was another opportunity for Jadon Sancho.

The performance of the Dutchman, deputising for Ollie Watkins through the middle, pushes his claim for a regular starting spot in the Villa side. Malen has scored in three of his last four appearances, helping to turn the other after coming on away to Leeds.

His understanding with Youri Tielemans and Morgan Rogers, who provided the assists for his first and second goals, respectively, was one of the positives for Emery. Tielemans' return, in particular, helps Villa to look much more dangerous in possession.

It is four wins from five games in the Europa League for the favourites now, on course to progress to the knockout stages and claim a prize that Emery has already won four times in a career. Villa resume their Premier League push at home to Wolves on Sunday.

'Unsavoury scenes'

Rob Jones' verdict for Sky Sports from Villa Park:

"For the first 40 minutes of the game, it was pretty good-natured. The Young Boys fans were making a good noise. There was plenty of energy but the mood on that side of the stadium changed when Aston Villa scored their opening goal.

"Donyell Malen scored and then ran across towards the Young Boys fans but not in an antagonistic way. He wasn't that near but as he ran to that side of the ground, a host of things were thrown from the visiting supporters and one of them clearly hit Malen on the head.

"He finished the half after scoring a second goal with a clear cut on his head which had drawn blood.

"He scored the second goal and ran towards the same side of the ground but nowhere near the Young Boys supporters. They tried their best to throw something but he was too far away.

"After that it happened it became a lot more heated between the stewards inside the ground and the Young Boys fans. Initially, it was plastic cups being thrown but after that there were at least two or three pale blue seats that were thrown by Young Boys supporters.

"After that there was a delay in the game as the stewards came together with the supporters who were at the right of the front of that stand and two or three supporters were ejected.

"It was pretty unsavoury, the scenes we saw."

Young Boys coach: We apologise

Young Boys head coach Gerardo Seoane speaking in the press conference about the crowd incidents that disrupted the game against Aston Villa:

"I think it's normal when you score a goal that you want to celebrate with your team-mates. Maybe it was a small provocation, I don't know. Our fans maybe took this like a provocation, but I think this is part of the football, our fans should not react so heavily.

"The referee asked our captain to go to our supporters, and he was going there to calm a bit, and I think some supporters came down to have a talk, and the police reacted like they would jump into the pitch, but it was not their intention, this is what I know, and I think they reacted a bit early.

"It's a pity for everybody, for the provocations, for throwing the object, for thinking that somebody would jump on the pitch, and I think the result is not nice for anybody, and for sure we apologise. We don't feel good.

"The way our supporters are normally, it is not how we want to act when we are guests somewhere, and I think nobody wins at the end, everybody loses with this situation."

Emery: We must learn from this

Speaking in the press conference, Emery was more succinct about the crowd trouble. "We need respect for both sides. It is not necessary to get a moment like we had today." He also confirmed that Malen was not seriously hurt.

While Emery said that Villa "made one step forward" with their performance, he did feel there was a lesson to be learned. "We were consistent but not ruthless when winning 2-0. We did not really use the opportunity to score more goals," he said.

"We relaxed a bit in the second half. A team like Young Boys, experienced players, experienced in Europe, never giving up, they could score a goal like they did and we could get in trouble. We deserved [to win] but we must learn to avoid this in future."

