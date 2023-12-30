Aston Villa 3-2 Burnley: Douglas Luiz nets late penalty to send Villa second after Sander Berge sent off

Aston Villa vs Burnley. Premier League.
Villa Park.
Report and free match highlights as Leon Bailey opens scoring for Villa but Burnley quickly equalise through Zeki Amdouni; Moussa Diaby restores hosts' lead before break; Sander Berge sent off in second half but Foster equalises; Douglas Luiz nets late penalty to move level with Liverpool
Saturday 30 December 2023 18:17, UK
Douglas Luiz netted a late penalty to move Aston Villa up to second in the Premier League and level on points with leaders Liverpool after a thrilling 3-2 victory over 10-player Burnley.
Villa squandered the lead twice in their bid to bounce back from defeat at Manchester United and missed a host of chances until Luiz's spot kick crashed in off the underside of the crossbar.
Leon Bailey fired the hosts ahead although Zeki Amdouni equalised within three minutes before Burnley's Lyle Foster had a goal ruled out for offside - and Moussa Diaby compounded the decision by restoring Villa's lead before the break.
Burnley's task was made harder when Sander Berge was shown a second yellow card shortly after half-time yet Foster equalised against the run of play following several Villa misses.
However, Burnley's Aaron Ramsey fouled Villa substitute Jhon Duran in the box and Luiz nervelessly dispatched the spot kick to maintain their title bid.
Aston Villa: Martinez (6); Konsa (6), Carlos (6), Lenglet (6), Moreno (6); Luiz (7), McGinn (7); Bailey (7), J. Ramsey (7), Diaby (7); Watkins (8).
Subs: Torres (6), Duran (n/a), Dendoncker (n/a)
Burnley: Trafford (7); Vitinho (6), O'Shea (6), Beyer (6), Taylor (6); Odobert (6), Berge (4), Brownhill (6), Gudmundsson (7); Foster (8), Amdouni (7).
Subs: Delcroix (6), A. Ramsey (5), Roberts (6), Tresor (6)
Player of the Match: Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa dominated the opening stages with Diaby volleying wide at a corner and Ollie Watkins seeing an effort saved by James Trafford, but Burnley grew in confidence yet conceded during their best spell.
Watkins cut inside from the left before teeing up Bailey in the box, who controlled and fired past Trafford via a slight deflection.
Burnley, though, equalised within three minutes as Dara O'Shea cleverly headed a free-kick back across the area for Amdouni to sweep in.
And the visitors thought they had completed the turnaround when Lyle Foster finished past Emi Martinez, but then the offside flag was raised and the VAR confirmed the striker had moved just ahead of Clement Lenglet.
Villa had struggled after Bailey opened the scoring although restored their lead against the run of play following more good work from Watkins to get in behind and then set up Diaby for a tap-in.
Berge made Burnley's task needlessly harder, pulling back Luiz to earn his second yellow card of the afternoon although Foster soon poked wide on the counter-attack with the visitors wanting a free-kick on the edge of the area when Diego Carlos' hand flicked the ball.
Villa had a flurry of chances just after the hour mark, Trafford denying John McGinn and Diaby before Luiz shot wide all in the same phase with Jacob Ramsey then spooning over a great chance from close range.
Diaby fired over from two more good opportunities and was instantly made to pay as Foster latched onto Johann Berg Gudmundsson's flick and fired in a shock equaliser.
There was still another twist to come when Ramsey, brother of Villa's Jacob, brought down Duran and Luiz's penalty struck the woodwork twice on its way in.
What a memorable 2023 it has been for Aston Villa. The dramatic 3-2 win over Burnley means they have won more home games (17) and earned more home points (53) in the Premier League this calendar year than any other side.
It is this red-hot form which has seen them mount a title challenge, with Unai Emery's side sitting second and level on points with leaders Liverpool.
And with a Round of 16 Europa Conference League tie to look forward to, Villa head into 2024 with plenty of hope and expectation.
But one New Year's resolution Emery will be making is for his side to tighten up at the back.
Villa have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five games in all competitions - and the two goals conceded against Burnley were preventable.
The visitors' first equaliser came from poor defending at a simple set-piece, while Foster's leveller came due to a malfunction of Villa's high line.
The return of defender Pau Torres from an injury will be a big boost to resolving these issues, but Emery will want to work on tidying up a backline that has conceded five goals and 22 shots in their last two games.
If Emery can shore up his leaky side then 2024 could be even more successful than 2023.
Declan Olley
|Goals
|Bailey, Diaby, Luiz | Amdouni, Foster
|Assists
|Watkins (2), Duran | O'Shea, Gudmundsson
|Bonus points
|Luiz (3pts), Amdouni (2pts), Bailey (1pt)
Aston Villa's next game is at Middlesbrough on Saturday in the FA Cup third round; kick-off 5.30pm.
Unai Emery's side then travel to Everton in the Premier League on Sunday January 14, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 2pm.
Burnley are next in action on Friday when they face Tottenham in north London in the FA Cup third round; kick-off 8pm.
The Clarets then host Luton in the Premier League on Monday January 15; kick-off 7.45pm.