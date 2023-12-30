Aston Villa 3-2 Burnley: Douglas Luiz nets late penalty to send Villa second after Sander Berge sent off

Douglas Luiz netted a late penalty to move Aston Villa up to second in the Premier League and level on points with leaders Liverpool after a thrilling 3-2 victory over 10-player Burnley.

Villa squandered the lead twice in their bid to bounce back from defeat at Manchester United and missed a host of chances until Luiz's spot kick crashed in off the underside of the crossbar.

Leon Bailey fired the hosts ahead although Zeki Amdouni equalised within three minutes before Burnley's Lyle Foster had a goal ruled out for offside - and Moussa Diaby compounded the decision by restoring Villa's lead before the break.

Burnley's task was made harder when Sander Berge was shown a second yellow card shortly after half-time yet Foster equalised against the run of play following several Villa misses.

However, Burnley's Aaron Ramsey fouled Villa substitute Jhon Duran in the box and Luiz nervelessly dispatched the spot kick to maintain their title bid.

Player ratings: Aston Villa: Martinez (6); Konsa (6), Carlos (6), Lenglet (6), Moreno (6); Luiz (7), McGinn (7); Bailey (7), J. Ramsey (7), Diaby (7); Watkins (8).



Subs: Torres (6), Duran (n/a), Dendoncker (n/a)



Burnley: Trafford (7); Vitinho (6), O'Shea (6), Beyer (6), Taylor (6); Odobert (6), Berge (4), Brownhill (6), Gudmundsson (7); Foster (8), Amdouni (7).



Subs: Delcroix (6), A. Ramsey (5), Roberts (6), Tresor (6)



Player of the Match: Ollie Watkins

How Villa beat Burnley

Image: Douglas Luiz celebrates after giving Villa the lead from the penalty spot

Aston Villa dominated the opening stages with Diaby volleying wide at a corner and Ollie Watkins seeing an effort saved by James Trafford, but Burnley grew in confidence yet conceded during their best spell.

Watkins cut inside from the left before teeing up Bailey in the box, who controlled and fired past Trafford via a slight deflection.

Team news: Aston Villa made two changes from their 3-2 defeat at Man Utd with Moussa Diaby coming in for Leander Dendoncker and Alex Moreno replacing the injured Lucas Digne. Pau Torres was named on the bench after overcoming an ankle problem.

Burnley made one change, starting Johann Gudmundsson in place of Mike Tresor following their Boxing Day defeat to Liverpool.

Burnley, though, equalised within three minutes as Dara O'Shea cleverly headed a free-kick back across the area for Amdouni to sweep in.

Image: Burnley's Zeki Amdouni celebrates scoring their equaliser

And the visitors thought they had completed the turnaround when Lyle Foster finished past Emi Martinez, but then the offside flag was raised and the VAR confirmed the striker had moved just ahead of Clement Lenglet.

Villa had struggled after Bailey opened the scoring although restored their lead against the run of play following more good work from Watkins to get in behind and then set up Diaby for a tap-in.

Image: Moussa Diaby celebrates after Villa retake the lead

Berge made Burnley's task needlessly harder, pulling back Luiz to earn his second yellow card of the afternoon although Foster soon poked wide on the counter-attack with the visitors wanting a free-kick on the edge of the area when Diego Carlos' hand flicked the ball.

Villa had a flurry of chances just after the hour mark, Trafford denying John McGinn and Diaby before Luiz shot wide all in the same phase with Jacob Ramsey then spooning over a great chance from close range.

Image: Douglas Luiz restores Villa's lead from the penalty spot

Diaby fired over from two more good opportunities and was instantly made to pay as Foster latched onto Johann Berg Gudmundsson's flick and fired in a shock equaliser.

There was still another twist to come when Ramsey, brother of Villa's Jacob, brought down Duran and Luiz's penalty struck the woodwork twice on its way in.

What a memorable 2023 it has been for Aston Villa. The dramatic 3-2 win over Burnley means they have won more home games (17) and earned more home points (53) in the Premier League this calendar year than any other side.

It is this red-hot form which has seen them mount a title challenge, with Unai Emery's side sitting second and level on points with leaders Liverpool.

And with a Round of 16 Europa Conference League tie to look forward to, Villa head into 2024 with plenty of hope and expectation.

But one New Year's resolution Emery will be making is for his side to tighten up at the back.

Villa have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five games in all competitions - and the two goals conceded against Burnley were preventable.

The visitors' first equaliser came from poor defending at a simple set-piece, while Foster's leveller came due to a malfunction of Villa's high line.

The return of defender Pau Torres from an injury will be a big boost to resolving these issues, but Emery will want to work on tidying up a backline that has conceded five goals and 22 shots in their last two games.

If Emery can shore up his leaky side then 2024 could be even more successful than 2023.

Declan Olley

FPL stats: Aston Villa vs Burnley Goals Bailey, Diaby, Luiz | Amdouni, Foster Assists Watkins (2), Duran | O'Shea, Gudmundsson Bonus points Luiz (3pts), Amdouni (2pts), Bailey (1pt)

Opta Stats: Fortress Villa Park

Aston Villa have completed the league double over Burnley for the first time since 1925-26.

Aston Villa have won more home games (17) and earned more home points (53) in the Premier League in 2023 than any other side.

Burnley have lost 15 of their first 20 matches to a league season for the first time (W3 D2). Before this season, each of the three teams to lose 15+ of their first 20 Premier League matches were all relegated - Sunderland in 2005-06, Derby in 2007-08 and Sheffield United in 2020-21 (the Blades have also lost 15 matches this season).

Ollie Watkins has been directly involved in 32 Premier League goals in 2023 (21 goals, 11 assists). It's the most by an Aston Villa player in a calendar year in the competition, while only Mohamed Salah (39) and Erling Haaland (38) have more this year.

Aston Villa's next game is at Middlesbrough on Saturday in the FA Cup third round; kick-off 5.30pm.

Unai Emery's side then travel to Everton in the Premier League on Sunday January 14, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 2pm.

Burnley are next in action on Friday when they face Tottenham in north London in the FA Cup third round; kick-off 8pm.

The Clarets then host Luton in the Premier League on Monday January 15; kick-off 7.45pm.