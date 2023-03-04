Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace: Joachim Andersen's own goal seals victory for Unai Emery's side

Aston Villa made it back-to-back wins in the Premier League with Joachim Andersen’s first-half own goal enough to secure 1-0 victory over 10-man Crystal Palace.

Unai Emery's side had an early scare when the returning Wilfried Zaha had an early goal ruled out for offside by VAR, but it was the home side who eventually took the lead when Joachim Andersen turned Matty Cash's low cross into his own net (27).

Palace's problems grew worse just after the hour mark when Cheick Doucoure was shown a second yellow card for a late challenge on substitute Calum Chambers, and there was no way back for Patrick Vieira's side as their struggles in front of goal continued.

The defeat extended Palace's winless run to nine matches as Vieira's side stay six points above the relegation places. They remain winless in 2023 and their worrying drop towards the relegation zone continues with games against title challengers Man City and Arsenal to come in their next three games.

Vieira challenged his side to bounce back.

He said: "Overall, we knew how tough that run of games was going to be. It's important for us to get back and compete because we know that we can compete against teams like Manchester City. We did it against Liverpool and always at home we find the strength to compete at the level we can do.

"I'm not more worried than I was after the game against Liverpool. It's important for us to bounce back and start winning games. Of course, it is tight and we have to keep working well and working hard."

Meanwhile, victory sees Villa, who stay 11th, move seven points ahead of Palace in 12th.

Speaking after the game, Villa boss Emery said the win was an important one for confidence.

He said: "Our idea was to win with a clean sheet - we did it. To keep everybody confident, it was an important victory. I'm very happy."

The Premier League table: Palace's worrying drop continues...

'Palace being dragged into relegation scrap'

Clinton Morrison on Soccer Saturday:

"I've said before I don't think Crystal Palace will be relegated, and I stand by that.

"But they are being dragged into the fight to avoid the drop, especially after the result against Villa and the way the game went.

"Other teams in and around Palace are winning football matches which is making things difficult.

"The next three games Palace play are against Man City at home and then Brighton and Arsenal away. They are tough games.

"Palace are just not winning football matches and that will be a huge disappointment for Patrick Vieira."

How Villa edged past Palace...

Image: Joachim Andersen diverts the ball into his own net to give Aston Villa the lead

The pattern for this game was set early. Aston Villa were dominating the ball, while Crystal Palace were looking to strike on the break, and it almost worked for the visitors.

Zaha, returning to Palace's starting XI after four games out with a hamstring injury, raced in behind the Villa defence to latch onto Eberechi Eze's through ball and round Emiliano Martinez to give what he thought was an early lead to his side.

However, the VAR lines were out and the goal was disallowed following a tight offside call.

Player of the match: Matty Cash.



Subs: Chambers (6), Bailey (6), Digne (6), Duran (n/a).



Crystal Palace: Guaita (6), Clyne (6), Andersen (5), Guehi (6), Mitchell (5), Doucoure (4), Lokonga (6), Olise (6), Eze (7), Zaha (7), Ayew (6).



Subs: Mateta (6), Hughes (n/a), Ahamada (n/a), McArthur (n/a).



Player of the match: Matty Cash.

In a game of few chances, Villa took the lead with 27 minutes gone thanks to an own goal from the unfortunate Andersen.

John McGinn's pass perfectly found the run of Matty Cash and as his low cross sought Ollie Watkins in the middle, Andersen slid in but could only send the ball into his own net.

Villa who should have extended their lead before the break. Emiliano Buendia's pass found Watkins, who found himself free inside the area, but he could only place his shot the wrong side of the post.

There had been little sign of Palace finding a way back into the game in the early part of the second half, and they were then left with a mountain to climb just after the hour mark.

Image: Cheick Doucoure is shown a red card by referee Craig Pawson

Doucoure was booked for a nasty-looking challenge which ended Boubacar Kamara's afternoon in the 56th minute, and when he then left Kamara's replacement Calum Chambers needing treatment with another late tackle moments later.

Referee Craig Pawson had little option but to produce a second yellow card, leaving Palace not just a goal down but also a man down.

Team news Aston Villa boss Unai Emery mads two changes to the side from the 2-0 win at Everton. Alex Moreno replaced Lucas Digne at left-back, while Emi Buendia came in for Leon Bailey. Wilfried Zaha made his return to the Crystal Palace starting XI after missing four games with a hamstring injury. Eberechi Eze also returned to the starting line-up in the only other change from Patrick Vieira from the 0-0 draw with Liverpool.

Zaha did his best to try and get Palace back into the game, wriggling free of three defenders before bending a shot inches wide.

Vicente Guaita did well to keep out McGinn's shot from close range as Villa pushed for a second, and the midfielder wasted another glorious opening when he took too long to get a shot away after meeting Chambers' cutback, and his shot was blocked.

In the end, the missed chances didn't prove costly as Villa made it two wins from as many league games, while Palace's slow drop towards the relegation zone continued.

Palace still over-reliant on Zaha

Image: Wilfried Zaha finds the net only for his effort to be ruled out by VAR

Sky Sports' Oliver Yew:

Zaha returned from a hamstring injury for Crystal Palace at Aston Villa after missing Vieira's side's last four games with Palace failing to get a win in his absence. His return would have been a big boost for the Palace boss, even if there was probably a chance of a lack of match sharpness from the Ivory Coast international.

However, it took just five minutes at Villa Park for Zaha to show his worth as he raced in behind the Villa defence to latch onto Eberechi Eze's pass before rounding goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to give what he thought was the lead for Palace. VAR ruled the goal out for a tight offside call, but Zaha showed his worth to Palace and the threat he carries.

But where's his support?

Former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison said on Soccer Saturday: "Zaha looked the most likely to do something for Palace, but he should be a bit ring rusty. He's been out for weeks but he's the one making the runs over the top. He got a goal early on which was disallowed for a tight offside, but I did think he went slightly too early.

"You cannot keep relying on Zaha season after season. He has continually delivered for Palace and I'm sure he will be the difference again for them this season because he does have that X-factor. But other players do have to start contributing."

Palace have scored just four goals in their last nine games. They are winless in those nine games and winless in 2023.

They sit just six points above the relegation places and while Vieira has maintained his belief in his side and said he does not fear relegation, if their poor form continues and others fail to support the returning Zaha, the concern will deepen at Selhurst Park.

'We need to bounce back'

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira:

"Both teams did not create very much. But at the end, the details went against us but the disallowed goal was important, of course."

On a tricky run of fixtures coming up: "Of course getting a result is important. But we had a couple of tough games and at times we defended and played quite well. Today that wasn't really the case.

Emery: 'An important win for confidence'

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery:

"Our idea was to win with a clean sheet - we did it. To keep everybody confident, it was an important victory. I'm very happy.

"Of course, we can analyse the match and the first half, and second half were very different. The first half was better, we deserved to win that half. They had a goal, but it was offside. But in that first half, we were playing like we are trying to do.

"Second half is a little bit strange. We weren't very fluid but today we focus on the clean sheet and the win."

'Palace's offside goal gave us a kick up the backside'

Aston Villa captain John McGinn on Crystal Palace's disallowed goal:

"It gave us a kick up the backside.

"It was a tight one - I thought it was on at the time, but VAR doesn't get the offside ones wrong so thankfully that went in our favour.

"After that we had a decent first-half performance.

"That's all it was: Decent. We can't get carried away and we need to play a lot better than that if we're going to get three points at West Ham.

"West Ham is always a tough place to go, it's somewhere that we've not managed to get a result in a while, but if we win that then who knows what can happen."

Opta stats: Palace's winless 2023 continues...

Crystal Palace are on the longest current winless run in the Premier League (D5 L4), failing to score on five occasions in that run.

Crystal Palace failed to have a shot on target for the fourth time in a Premier League match this season, at least twice as many times as any other side.

Aston Villa have won consecutive Premier League games while keeping a clean sheet each time for the first time since a run of three in March 2022.

Villa have scored in all 12 of their Premier League games under Unai Emery, while this was the Spaniard's first Premier League victory against Crystal Palace (D2 L1).

