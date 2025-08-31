Aston Villa 0-3 Crystal Palace: Marc Guehi curls in fine goal amid transfer links as Eagles earn first Premier League win of season

Marc Guehi scored a stunning goal on the eve of Deadline Day as he put his transfer links to Liverpool to one side to help Crystal Palace to a 3-0 victory at Aston Villa, where alarm bells are ringing.

While Villa's No 1 Emi Martinez was absent amid speculation he could be on his way to Manchester United, Guehi captained Palace to their first win of the campaign with a standout performance.

Liverpool made a £35m bid for Guehi on Saturday, and if he does make the switch to Anfield, this was some way to sign off, curling a beautiful strike into the top corner in the second half. His head coach, Oliver Glasner, is insistent Palace must hold onto Guehi: "We have to keep him". It will be an intriguing story on the final day of the window.

Villa had been well off the pace in the first half and trailed when Martinez's replacement Marco Bizot brought down Daichi Kamada for Jean-Philippe Mateta to slot in a penalty. But Guehi's goal came against the run of play, just as Villa were belatedly putting on the pressure.

Ismaila Sarr's brave back-post header sealed it soon after, capping a positive week for Palace in which they also booked their league phase spot in the UEFA Conference League. But the issues are mounting up for Unai Emery.

Player ratings: Guehi shines Aston Villa: Bizot (4); Cash (5), Konsa (5), Mings (5), Maatsen (5); McGinn (6), Tielemans (6); Malen (5), Rogers (5), Guessand (5); Watkins (5).



Subs: Buendia (7), Torres (5), Burrowes (6), Bogarde (6), Digne (6).



Crystal Palace: Henderson (8); Richards (7), Lacroix (7), Guehi (9); Munoz (7), Wharton (7), Hughes (7), Mitchell (7); Sarr (8), Kamada (8); Mateta (8).



Subs: Lerma (6), Pino (7), Clyne (6), Devenny (6).



Player of the Match: Marc Guehi

Palace's good record vs Aston Villa Crystal Palace have now won five of their last six meetings with Aston Villa, including April's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

As well as the Martinez situation, there will be concern that Villa haven't scored this season - and only looked a threat here when Emi Buendia, who could also be heading for the exit, came on at half-time to get them playing.

Team news Emi Martinez was missing amid links with Man Utd, Evann Guessand made his first start but Boubacar Kamara and Amadou Onana were out with injury.

Marc Guehi started for Crystal Palace despite uncertainty about his future, with new winger Yeremy Pino on the bench.

There were penalty shouts either side of half-time and Ollie Watkins forced Dean Henderson to save a shot with his face but this was a textbook away win from Palace, ending Villa's 19-game unbeaten run in the Premier League. The only downside for the visitors was an injury to Adam Wharton, which puts his England involvement in doubt.

However, there are bigger problems at Villa, where fans will hope a potential Martinez departure isn't the only piece of business the club does on deadline day.

Signing off in style? Guehi shows why he is sought after

The perfect parting gift? As Marc Guehi collapsed to the turf in front of the jubilant Palace travelling fans, after curling in his wonderful strike at Villa Park, it felt like a fitting finale to a glorious chapter.

Is it the end? We will find out on Deadline Day. But Palace supporters have only fond feelings for their captain.

While Aston Villa's vice-captain Emi Martinez was missing amid his own transfer links to Manchester United, Guehi retained his focus despite connections with a possible move to Liverpool.

Palace on a hot streak Crystal Palace are unbeaten across their last 14 matches across all competitions (W6 D8) – their longest ever run as a top-flight team in club history.

This display - beyond the spectacular goal - was a perfect illustration of why Guehi is sought after. He was cool in possession, strong and physical when he had to be, and orchestrated a defensive unit which was solid, compact and well-organised throughout. The affection he has from his team-mates was clear to see after the game. "I hope he stays with us," said Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Add in the FA Cup triumph, another win at Wembley in the Community Shield, and Palace's strides into a first-ever European adventure and Guehi's time at the club - from when he came in as a youngster from Chelsea, took the armband at 21 and has gone on to flourish as an England international - is tightly linked to an unprecedented period of success.

Mateta having a year to remember Since the start of 2025, only Liverpool’s Mo Salah (13) has scored more goals than Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta (11) in the Premier League.

Glasner still insistent on Guehi: We have to keep him

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner

"We have to [keep Guehi] if we want to play a successful season. We had a fantastic start, unbeaten in these six games, winning the Community Shield, goal number two was qualifying for the group stage of the Conference League and we did it. I told the players it was a good start, for a great start we need to win here and this is what the players did.

"But it's just a start. The first step is made. And for playing a successful season we need Marc.

"It's not possible within one day to find the replacement who can play immediately in the Premier League, knows how… when you see our defensive set-up, this is our foundation, everybody knows exactly what he has to do, everybody can rely on each other. Marc isn't a small part in this, he's our captain.

"We have to keep him. I told this to the chairman. It's not for me."

Emery: We have started badly

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery to Sky Sports:

"Frustrated but we played first half well. We followed the game plan we were expecting and were dominating the match.

"We made one mistake, the penalty. We are sad for our supporters but we have to accept it and be together.

"We have started badly but tomorrow is first of September, the finishing of the window."

On transfers and Deadline Day: "We need some players. We have to try get balance again, more than just the transfer window. When we get to this level, to keep it is not easy. But I am confident we can get balance and recover our structure."

On Emi Martinez's future: "It is one thing we have to fix. Tomorrow is finishing the window and we are expecting something to improve our squad. Keep calm. One of the circumstances is Emi Martinez, we will see tomorrow and then we try get the balance and work after the break."

Story of the match in stats...