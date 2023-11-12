Aston Villa 3-1 Fulham: Hosts cut gap to fourth-place Tottenham with 13th straight Premier League win

Aston Villa closed the gap to fourth-placed Tottenham after securing a 13th straight Premier League win at home with a 3-1 victory over Fulham.

Unai Emery's side took a little while to get to their free-flowing best after a stop-star opening to the game, but they eventually broke the deadlock when Youri Tielemans' cross was turned into his own net by Antonee Robinson.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

The lead was doubled just before the interval when captain John McGinn drilled a low strike beyond the dive of Bernd Leno and into the bottom corner, and it looked to be game over when Ollie Watkins added a third in the 64th minute.

Raul Jimenez pulled a goal back for the visitors in the 70th minute, ending a run of 33 Premier League games without a goal for the striker, but it proved only to be a consolation as Villa secured an eighth win of the season.

Victory leaves fifth-placed Villa, who have opened the season with six straight wins at home for the first time since 1932/33, one point behind Spurs in fourth with Emery's men facing a trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when the Premier League returns after the international break.

Meanwhile, it was another difficult afternoon for Fulham, who have just one win from their last seven league games.

Villa's impressive home form continues... Aston Villa have won each of their last 13 home games in the league, which is their longest such run in the top-flight since October 1983 (also run of 13).



Furthermore, the Villans have won 14 home games in the Premier League in 2023 – as many as in the previous two calendar years combined.

More to follow...

'Villa have great opportunity to reach Champions League'

Clinton Morrison on Sky Sports News:

"Despite a better second half performance, Fulham never really threatened to win that game.

"Aston Villa were comfortable. That home form at Villa Park gets better and better.

"They are producing fluent performances and scoring bundles of goals.

"Unai Emery has done a fantastic job there. It's another really positive performance from Villa.

"The only downside is the goal they conceded but Villa are flying. You can give them nothing but praise because they have been magnificent all season.

"I think it's five teams that can get in the Champions League for next season. Aston Villa have a great opportunity. The way they are playing and the football they are producing, they can finish in the top five."

After the international break, Aston Villa travel to Tottenham on Sunday November 26, live on Super Sunday on Sky Sports; kick-off 2pm.

Meanwhile, Fulham are back in action on Monday November 27. They host Wolves on Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8pm.