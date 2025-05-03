Aston Villa 1-0 Fulham: Youri Tielemans header keeps hosts' Champions League hopes alive

Youri Tielemans' first-half header was enough to earn Aston Villa a 1-0 win over Fulham to keep alive their hopes of Champions League football next season.

Tielemans, the outstanding player on the Villa Park pitch, rose highest of all to power in John McGinn's 12th-minute corner as Unai Emery's side moved level on points with both Nottingham Forest and Chelsea ahead of their weekend matches.

Ollie Watkins spurned a great chance to double Villa's lead at the start of the second half and ease home nerves, which only increased minutes later when Ryan Sessegnon's volley flashed past Emi Martinez.

Team news Villa made just the one alteration to the team that lost to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final as Unai Emery brought in Ian Maatsen to replace the benched Lucas Digne at left-back.



Meanwhile, Fulham made two changes from the side that edged Southampton last weekend. Left-back Antonee Robinson was back after injury, while Sasa Lukic came in for the injured Andreas Pereira in central midfield.

However, the goal was rightly ruled out as Sessegnon had clearly controlled the ball with his hand before finding the back of the net.

Villa then managed the second half expertly, helped by the visitors having to play the final 10 minutes with only 10 players after Harrison Reed was forced off with a calf problem having only just come on and Marco Silva having already used all his substitutes.

And despite sub Donyell Malen thumping the crossbar in injury time, Villa held on to get back to winning ways after successive losses in the league and FA Cup semi-final had threatened to derail their campaign, while Fulham's already-slim chances of European football next season are now hanging by a thread.

