Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City: Steven Gerrard secures win against his former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers

Steven Gerrard came out on top against his former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers as Aston Villa secured a 2-1 victory over Leicester City at Villa Park.

It was Leicester who took the lead when Harvey Barnes struck after 14 minutes, but Aston Villa found an immediate response as Ezri Konsa got the final touch on Emi Buendia's header to bring the scores level.

The hosts thought they had grabbed the lead in stoppage time at the end of the first half when Jacob Ramsey swept the ball home from close range, but, after a VAR check, referee Michael Oliver ruled the goal out for a foul on Kasper Schmeichel, who the referee deemed to have control of the ball.

Villa did grab the lead nine minutes after the break, however, when Konsa capitalised on some poor Leicester defending at a set-piece to squeeze a header past Schmeichel at his near post.

Ollie Watkins and Ramsey had chances to extend Villa's lead, but the misses did not prove costly as Gerrard's men, who needed a stunning late save from Emiliano Martinez to keep out Barnes' header, held on for a victory which moves them above Leicester and into the top half of the table on goal difference.

Gerrard has now led Villa, who are 10th, to three wins from his opening four games in charge at Villa Park, while Rodgers' perfect record at the ground was ended as Leicester drop a place to 11th.

How Villa's strong start under Gerrard continued...

Rodgers chose to start Patson Daka ahead of Jamie Vardy and the move paid instant dividends as the Zambia international bustled his way past a couple of Villa challenges before finding Barnes on the left, and the winger produced a superb finish to stroke the ball into the far corner.

Player ratings Aston Villa: Martinez (8), Cash (7), Konsa (8), Mings (6), Young (7), Luiz (7), Nakamba (7), Buendia (8), McGinn (8), Ramsey (7), Watkins (7).



Subs: Sanson (n/a), Chukwuemeka (n/a), Tuanzebe).



Leicester: Schmeichel (6), Castagne (6), Evans (6), Soyuncu (5), Thomas (6), Ndidi (6), Dewsbury-Hall (6), Barnes (7), Maddison (7), Lookman (5), Daka (7).



Subs: Vardy (6), Perez (n/a), Iheanacho (n/a).



Man of the match: Ezri Konsa.

It was a superb start for the visitors, but Leicester's problems at set-pieces returned three minutes later when Villa hit straight back.

Jonny Evans failed to clear Douglas Luiz's free-kick and Matty Cash headed the ball back into danger. Buendia nodded it goalwards and the stretching Konsa got the finest of touches before it dropped into the corner.

Leicester look a bag of nerves when the ball is going into the penalty area and it is justified at the moment. They are letting in far too many goals.

Villa thought they had turned the game around just before half-time, only to be denied by VAR.

Cash headed back Luiz's cross which Schmeichel attempted to claim before Ramsey smashed in from close range. Leicester were adamant Schmeichel had control of the ball before the midfielder lashed it into the net and VAR official Paul Tierney asked Oliver to look at it as he deemed the ball under Schmeichel's control, pinned to the ground - a call Oliver agreed with and he disallowed the goal.

Law 12: Should the goal have stood? Law 12: Fouls and Misconduct...



A goalkeeper is considered to be in control of the ball with the hand(s) when:



the ball is between the hands or between the hand and any surface (e.g. ground, own body) or by touching it with any part of the hands or arms except if the ball rebounds from the goalkeeper or the goalkeeper has made a save



holding the ball in the outstretched open hand



bouncing it on the ground or throwing it in the air



A goalkeeper cannot be challenged by an opponent when in control of the ball with the hand(s).

The decision led to jeers at the break from the home fans, but they turned to cheers nine minutes after the interval.

Team news Jacob Ramsey and Ashley Young retured for the hosts with Matt Targett and Leon Bailey injured.

Jamie Vardy was only named on Leicester's bench for their trip to Aston Villa. The striker was replaced by Patson Daka while Kiernan Dewsbury Hall came in for his first Premier League start for Boubakary Soumare.

Luke Thomas made a crucial block from Watkins, but, from the resultant corner, John McGinn's deep delivery found Konsa towering over Caglar Soyuncu and he squeezed a header between Schmeichel and the post.

10 - Leicester City have conceded 10 Premier League goals from set-pieces this season (excl. pens), the joint-most of any side (level with Crystal Palace). Vulnerability. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 5, 2021

Maddison went close from the edge of the area as Leicester searched for an equaliser, but it was Villa who looked the more likely as Schmeichel denied Watkins before Ramsey skied horribly over with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Vardy was sent on by Rodgers but it was Barnes who nearly grabbed a leveller with 15 minutes left, only for Martinez to brilliantly turn his looping header over as Villa held on for victory.

Schmeichel: 'It's a clear foul' Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel:



"I'm not surprised the referee gave it as a foul and I'm surprised there's even a conversation. I'm surprised he even needed to go across to the monitor. He's absolutely whacked my hand and my thumb is numb at the moment. We're going to see if I need an x-ray.



"It's a clear foul. My hand didn't feel very good for the rest of the game and we're going to check with the doctors. I've had a hand injury before so it's not really an issue."

'Villa were worthy winners'

Sky Sports' Paul Merson:

"Leicester didn't come out in the second half. In the first 15 to 20 minutes, Villa blew them away. They had a better attitude and worked harder.

"They kept the ball and put Leicester under pressure and got the goal in the end.

"Apart from Barnes' header which Martinez did well to keep out, Leicester never really caused Villa any real problems.

"I thought Villa were worthy winners in the second half."

🎯Ezri Konsa is the first centre-back to score twice in a @premierleague game this season. Also first defender to score twice in a PL game for @AVFCOfficial since 2010. pic.twitter.com/s1qg4W7S9F — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 5, 2021

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa told Sky Sports:

"I didn't really want to claim it [the first goal] as I felt sorry for Emi (Buendia)! I thought I was offside and didn't know until after. Two goals on the night isn't bad. I'm happy.

"It was a tough game. I think they had more of the ball and we know they're a good side.

"They've got top quality players, but we knew that if we stuck together in a compact shape, they'd find it tough to break our plan.

"They didn't create too many chances in the second half and we managed to keep their shots to a minimum.

"We practise set-pieces before every game and in Austin (MacPhee) we've got a new set-piece coach who is absolutely brilliant so I've got to shout him out for my goals."

Opta stats: Villa's revival under Gerrard continues...

Having only won three of their first 11 Premier League games of the season under Dean Smith (D1 L7), Aston Villa have since won three of their first four under Steven Gerrard (L1).

Leicester City lost an away Premier League game in which they scored first for the first time since July 2020 against Bournemouth; before today, they had won 11 of their last 12 league matches away from the King Power Stadium when opening the scoring.

The home side has won all three managerial meetings between Aston Villa's Steven Gerrard and Leicester's Brendan Rodgers, with Gerrard also beating Rodgers' Celtic side with Rangers in the Scottish Premiership in December 2018 at Ibrox after having lost at Celtic Park in September the same year (both 1-0).

Leicester City have conceded 10 Premier League goals from set-pieces this season (excl. pens), the joint-most of any side (level with Crystal Palace).

The Foxes are now the first side to both score and concede a goal in 15 consecutive away games in England's top-flight since Burnley from April 1961 to March 1962 (16 in a row).

Gerrard returns to Anfield as Villa face Liverpool on Saturday December 11 (3pm), while Leicester travel to Napoli in their final Europa League group-stage clash on Thursday (5.45pm), before hosting struggling Newcastle United on Sunday December 12 (2pm) in a game you can see live on Sky Sports Premier League.