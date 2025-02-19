Aston Villa 2-2 Liverpool: Trent Alexander-Arnold's second-half goal earns Premier League leaders a point

Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa as the Premier League leaders dropped points to give Arsenal hope in the title race.

Substitute Darwin Nunez had a great chance to score a late winner but blazed over as Trent Alexander-Arnold's second-half deflected strike earned Liverpool a point to stretch their advantage to eight points having played a game more than Arsenal.

"There is one person in the dressing room that feels quite down. I think you know who it is," Arne Slot told TNT Sports after the game, appearing to refer to Nunez.

Image: Emi Martinez produced a goal-saving tackle after a Tyrone Mings mistake late in the game

Ollie Watkins headed Villa into the lead just before half-time as they came from behind after gifting Mohamed Salah the opener, but the visitors were only ahead for nine minutes before Youri Tielemans equalised.

Liverpool now face big games at Manchester City, live on Sky Sports this Sunday, and Newcastle in the Premier League as the title race hots up, with Arsenal knowing they can close the gap to five points.

Aston Villa remain in ninth, four points away from fifth, which as it stands would be enough to secure Champions League football, after pushing the leaders all the way despite a host of defensive injuries.

Player ratings Aston Villa: Martinez (8), Garcia (6), Disasi (7), Mings (5), Digne (7), McGinn (7), Tielemans (8), Rogers (7), Asensio (6), Rashford (8), Watkins (8).



Subs: Cash (6), Malen (6), Ramsey (6), Maatsen (5), Bogarde (N/A).



Liverpool: Alisson (5), Alexander-Arnold (7), Konate (7), Van Dijk (7), Robertson (6), Mac Allister (7), Gravenberch (7), Salah (8), Szboszlai (7), Jones (7), Jota (7).



Subs: Bradley (5), Nunez (4), Diaz (5), Quansah (N/A).



Player of the Match: Youri Tielemans.

Image: Ollie Watkins celebrates his goal against Liverpool

Alexander-Arnold was hooked soon after his equaliser and appeared unhappy with Slot's decision to replace him with Conor Bradley, who was then forced off with an injury 23 minutes after coming on.

Villa fought back impressively after a difficult opening period as Marcus Rashford shone on his first start for the hosts. The Manchester United loanee had a curling effort cleared off the line and won the free-kick that led to Tielemans' equaliser.

Image: Youri Tielemans celebrates his equaliser

Diogo Jota missed a glorious chance to restore Liverpool's lead instantly after Villa levelled, but completely miscued his strike when through on goal against Emi Martinez.

Andres Garcia, signed by Villa in the winter transfer window, was at fault for Liverpool's opener as he passed the ball to Jota, who squared for Salah to score his 24th league goal of the season. The goal had been coming with Villa sloppy in their build-up play.

"We are taking some risk and avoiding it a lot of the time," Villa boss Unai Emery said after the game to TNT Sports. "Today they scored but we are not changing and will work to improve."

Image: Mo Salah celebrates his opener at Aston Villa

Villa substitute Donyell Malen came close to ending Liverpool's unbeaten away league record in stoppage time as he flashed a shot wide of the post, but both sides had to settle for a point, which felt fair on the balance of play.

Whether Liverpool live to regret their spurned chances remains to be seen. They have lost once in the league this season and are being chased by an Arsenal team without a striker. If they can ride out the storm in their next two games, their rivals' hope will likely have faded.

Slot not happy with the point

Liverpool boss Arne Slot speaking to TNT Sports:

"Not so happy, to be honest. We created far more chances than them and created chances to win. But we also conceded from a set-piece.

"If you are 1-0 down it is far from easy. Their second chance was a goal, was a cross, but they may have won it in the final moments but when you put all the chances together, I am not happy with the 2-2.

"It matters where we are in the league table but the pressure is always on if you are Liverpool. We have all the ingredients to achieve success this season.

"You have to play the game as it unfolds and some games play long ball and others want to bring it out from the back. They can come back but if you look at the chances we had to win the game, you can understand that there is one person in the dressing room that feels quite down. I think you know who it is."

Emery on mistakes: We are not changing

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery speaking to TNT Sports:

"You have to wait your moment to attack and get chances like we had. We did. We were more or less competing well and we came back in the first half.

"When you are winning like that, it's Liverpool and they can score like they did. We came close to scoring in the final minute. We had more options to win in the final 20 minutes."

Asked about the error for Liverpool's opener, he added: "I see everything and I am trying to get the best. We are taking some risk and avoiding it a lot of the time. Today they scored but we are not changing and will work to improve."

Van Dijk: We should have won

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk speaking to TNT Sports:

"A bit disappointed but we fight. We had chances to win the game, took a bit of a risk at the end so it got more open at times. We take a point and move on and focus on a big one at the weekend, again.

"In possession we did quite well, created good opportunities to score the second. Disappointing to concede from a set-piece. We tried everything and unfortunately it wasn't enough for three points.

"We should have scored 3-2, but credit to Aston Villa, they made it very difficult.

"We have a very tough one on the weekend again, then we play Newcastle, our focus now will be on Man City, a very difficult game, we know that.

"Do everything in your power to win games, the focus will be that on Sunday again."

