Aston Villa 1-0 Man City: Matty Cash strikes as Unai Emery gets better of Pep Guardiola at Villa Park

Matty Cash fired Aston Villa to a 1-0 win over Manchester City to leave Pep Guardiola's side six points off Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Cash, who played a brilliant pass in the build-up to Villa's winner at Tottenham last weekend, showed his fine technique again at Villa Park, arrowing an effort with his weaker left foot into the bottom corner after 19 minutes when a corner came his way.

Erling Haaland wasted a one-on-one chance just moments later and from then on Villa largely limited their visitors, with City managing just two shots in total in the first half before Savinho saw a shot after the break deflected over the bar by Pau Torres.

Haaland - who had scored in his previous 12 games for club and country - thought he'd salvaged a point for his side in the 90th minute when he painfully slid into a post as he diverted the ball into the net but an offside flag had rightly gone up against Omar Marmoush.

Player of the match: Matty Cash (Aston Villa)

It was a fine tactical gameplan from Villa boss Unai Emery, whose side retained a threat on the break throughout the contest and could have doubled their advantage had Ruben Dias not made blocks to deny Ollie Watkins and John McGinn.

Was it a set-piece special from Villa - or a bit of luck? Matty Cash to Sky Sports: "We work on specials but the corner wasn't for me! My role was to hang on the edge of the box. If it falls to me, shoot!"

Villa have won four in a row in the Premier League and after their slow start to the season are up to seventh, a point behind fourth-placed Manchester City. But Guardiola's men will be wary of the gap which has opened up between them and title rivals Arsenal.

This was City's first loss since August and just the second time they've failed to score in the campaign. But on this evidence they are some way off the level required to seriously challenge for the Premier League crown.

Team news Aston Villa made two changes, with Ollie Watkins in for Donyell Malen and Emi Buendia replacing Evann Guessand

Phil Foden, Oscar Bobb and Tijjani Reijnders returned to the Man City XI, with Nico Gonzalez, Rico Lewis and Jeremy Doku dropping to the bench.

Emery praises 'outstanding' Villa performance and support of fans

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery:

"The result is fantastic. Outstanding performance. We needed the supporters and Villa Park, as well as the energy and tactically. They were breaking us [in the first 10 minutes]. Of course, everything we planned before was on the field. Very important was the help from the supporters. Our fortress, like it was today. Good result."

On the key to stopping Haaland: "The goalkeeper! Hold the line and get man-to-man. Tactically, individual duels and cover to help."

On subbing sub Sancho: "He is getting fit. He played 60 minutes, very good minutes on Thursday. It was a good moment for him but maybe 60 more minutes could be a lot. I have done it with Leon Bailey, Morgan Rogers and Emi Buendia. Players can feel embarrassed with me or angry but it was a tactical decision.

"I told him, of course he is a little bit upset, but he played fantastic for 45 minutes. We needed something."

Guardiola happy with City performance and progress despite defeat

Man City boss Pep Guardiola:

What did you learn about your team? "We are a really good team, we played a really good game. We miss at the end the actions, the last pass, the last shot, the last cross to be more present there. In the end, we could not score."

Are set-pieces an issue? "It's the first goal we've conceded from set-pieces. We had the chances to score but couldn't do it. But football isn't just about one aspect."

On where City stand in the title race: "If [Arsenal] win all their games they win the Premier League. Congratulations, there's not a lot we can do. But I feel the team is alive, the team is good. I don't know how many teams can come here and play the way we played. With the courage, the possession, the chances, the expected goals and all that.

"We have to be stable with that and do little details better. I don't live in October, November thinking 'what's going to happen if we don't win the Premier League'. It's game-by-game."

Analysis: City head into pivotal phase of season with little room for error

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

Pep Guardiola gave off a relaxed vibe after Manchester City's loss at Aston Villa. He largely liked the performance of his side at Villa Park, aside from a missing end product, and was calm on questions about where City stand in the title race, given Arsenal are now six points ahead.

"I feel the team is alive," said Guardiola. "I don't know how many teams can come here and play the way we played."

A positive mentality could prove useful as City head into what could be a pivotal moment in their season. Home games against second-placed Bournemouth and defending champions Liverpool are next up in the Premier League, with the clash against Arne Slot's side coming after a midweek Champions League test with Borussia Dortmund.

City had plenty of possession and chances at Villa Park. It was perhaps a rare off day in front of goal for their attack and, in particular, Erling Haaland. But they can't afford to be missing a cutting edge in the coming weeks. Arsenal have a head start and City need to stay on their coattails.

Peter Smith

Analysis: Villa can go toe to toe with the best once again

Sky Sports' Patrick Rowe:

The start to the season was horrid for Aston Villa - but they are shifting through the gears now and look well on their way to reaching the levels that saw them impress in the Champions League last season.

It hasn't been plain sailing for Unai Emery and his side. The first win of the campaign against Bologna wasn't pretty, they had to come from behind against Fulham, Feyenoord threatened, Burnley almost battled back and Tottenham were tough on the road. All wins that were difficult to come by but compounded the confidence of the team, leading to a strong and resilient performance against City.

Villa are now one point away from Pep Guardiola's side and will have a spot in Europe's elite competition in their sights once again.

Tottenham, City and then Liverpool is a torrid run of fixtures but after securing six points from the first two, Villa can approach the meeting with Arne Slot's struggling side at Anfield with the freedom and belief that they can go toe to toe with the best once again.

