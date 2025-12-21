Aston Villa 2-1 Man Utd: Morgan Rogers scores two stunners as Unai Emery’s side win again to close gap on Arsenal

Morgan Rogers scored twice for Aston Villa as they beat Manchester United 2-1 at Villa Park to make it 10 wins in a row in all competitions.

Matheus Cunha did cancel out Rogers' stunning opener but the England forward struck again in the second half, proving the difference maker in an otherwise even contest.

Goals were likely, United having scored four in each of their two previous games but struggled defensively. And yet, the goalkeepers starred until late in the first half, Senne Lammens keeping out John McGinn, Emi Martinez saving well from Benjamin Sesko.

A bit of Rogers magic brought the breakthrough, cutting inside and finding the top corner. But Villa's celebrations were brief because Matty Cash was dispossessed by Patrick Dorgu, allowing Cunha to run through unchallenged to level before the interval.

Best run in over a century for Villa Aston Villa have won 10 consecutive matches as a top-flight team for the first time since March 1914 (a run of 11).

Player ratings: Aston Villa: Martinez (8), Cash (6), Konsa (6), Lindelof (7), Maatsen (7), Onana (7), Kamara (6), Tielemans (6), McGinn (7), Rogers (9), Watkins (6).



Subs: Digne (6), Malen (6), Guessand (n/a), Buendia (n/a), Bogarde (n/a).



Man Utd: Lammens (7), Dalot (7), Yoro (6), Heaven (7), Shaw (6), Dorgu (7), Ugarte (5), Fernandes (6), Cunha (7), Mount (7), Sesko (5).



Subs: Martinez (6), Zirkzee (6), Fletcher (6), Lacey (n/a).



Player of the Match: Morgan Rogers.

United were worth their equaliser, having played the more enterprising football in the opening 45 minutes. But it became trickier in the second half, Bruno Fernandes going off injured and Lisandro Martinez coming on in midfield with Kobbie Mainoo absent.

Rogers' second, another curled effort beyond Lammens, restored Villa's lead and this time Cunha could not find the response. The Brazilian forward should have done so. His unmarked header from Dorgu's left-wing cross missed the target from six yards out.

Unai Emery's side stay third in the Premier League table despite the win, although they do close the gap to leaders Arsenal down to just three points again. Ruben Amorim's men miss the chance to move above Liverpool into fifth. They will spend Christmas in seventh.

Rare home win over Man Utd This was only the second time in 30 years that Aston Villa have beaten Manchester United at Villa Park.

Team news: Unai Emery made one change to the Aston Villa line-up that beat West Ham with Emiliano Martinez returning in goal after missing the last two games with a back injury.

With Casemiro suspended and both Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo having departed for AFCON, Patrick Dorgu, Benjamin Sesko and Manuel Ugarte came in for Man Utd.

Player of the match: Morgan Rogers

Morgan Rogers speaking to Sky Sports:

"It's hard work, long hours, you want every shot to go in the top corner so it's nice when it does.

"You've just got to keep trying, sometimes it's your day and sometimes it isn't. Luckily, lately it's been my day which I'm happy about.

"I feel really confident, I'm enjoying my football. It's not just me, it's the team. The performances, the team give me that belief and allow me to be me."

Sky Sports' Paul Merson on Rogers:

"Sometimes the team does not work as a team and you have off days, then you need your X factors and game changers and they win you games out of absolutely nothing.

"And that is what Rogers is at the moment, he has been absolutely outstanding the last 10 games or so. They were not outstanding, but they had a game changer."

Fernandes out for 'a while'

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim speaking to Sky Sports:

"I think it's soft tissue [Fernandes injury] so it's going to be a while. We'll see.

"It is really strange. During this year, especially at this time, we have so many problems, but we have to cope with that. I think [Jack] Fletcher did his first game, so that is good news, [Shea] Lacey the same, so we will try to find solutions and go for the next game.

"I am a manager for six years and even Sporting is all about the academy, so it's about the history. Every manager wants to bring players through from the academy and not spend money because this gives value to the manager.

"I just want to win and want to be certain that the players that come in from the academy are not going to suffer too much. I'm just trying to help the club, it doesn't matter if it's from the academy or abroad.

"I think we were the better team today. We were unlucky, even with the injury of Bruno, but during the game even without him we were the better team. We did a very good job that no one is going to remember tomorrow because what matters is the result."

