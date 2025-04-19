Aston Villa 4-1 Newcastle: Ollie Watkins inspires Unai Emery's side to statement victory in race for Europe

Ollie Watkins inspired Aston Villa to a statement win over Newcastle in the race for Europe with a goal and an assist in a 4-1 victory.

Villa recorded their fifth consecutive league win to lift them into sixth and two points behind third-placed Newcastle, whose six-game winning run was ended, as Watkins staked his claim for the starting striker spot.

Marcus Rashford had recently been preferred up front, but Watkins, handed his first start in four games, proved his point by scoring inside the opening 33 seconds with a deflected effort before slamming a shot against the crossbar only minutes later.

Player ratings: Aston Villa: Martinez (7); Cash (7), Konsa (7), Mings (7), Maatsen (8); Kamara (7), Tielemans (8); Asensio (7), Rogers (7), McGinn (7); Watkins (9).



Subs: Onana (8), Ramsey (8), Barkley (n/a), Malen (n/a), Rashford (n/a).



Newcastle: Pope (5); Trippier (5), Schar (4), Burn (4), Livramento (5); Tonali (5), Guimaraes (5), Joelinton (5); Murphy (5), Isak (6), Barnes (6).



Subs: Gordon (6), Krafth (6), Willock (6), Wilson (6), Targett (n/a)



Player of the Match: Ollie Watkins

Watkins gave the Newcastle defence, and particularly Fabian Schar, a torrid time, with the centre-back fortunate to only be shown a yellow card for pulling down the striker as he looked to burst through on goal.

Schar then controversially equalised for Newcastle, who were still without head coach Eddie Howe as he recovers from pneumonia, with a close-range header before Watkins struck the left post.

Watkins equals Villa record Ollie Watkins has scored 74 Premier League goals for Aston Villa – the joint-most of any player for the Villans in the competition (alongside Gabriel Agbonlahor).



Since the start of last season, Watkins has both scored and assisted in eight Premier League games, with only Mohamed Salah doing so on more occasions.

Villa deservedly retook the lead just after the hour mark as Watkins weighted a perfect pass for overlapping left-back Ian Maatsen to fire home as Newcastle, fielding the same team for a seventh consecutive match, faded badly.

Unai Emery then brought on Jacob Ramsey and Amadou Onana, who both instantly wrapped up the match. Ramsey's low cross was turned into his own net by Dan Burn before Onana crashed an effort into the top-left corner.

Watkins: I was fuming after CL snub - and told Emery!

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins told Sky Sports:

"Champions League, we've put in a lot of hard graft in the last few years to get to that position. I played 20 minutes against PSG in both games, so I'm not going to lie - I was fuming I wasn't playing.

"I let him (Emery) know that. He's the manager at the end of the day. I respect his decision. But I'm not one of the players happy to sit on the bench.

"It's something I haven't experienced before and then to miss out on the biggest stage, you always want to play, especially in the Champions League. Me and a few others are disappointed we didn't start the game but like I said, it's the manager's decision.

"We did end up beating them but obviously not across both legs. The team played really well but I wanted to be out on the pitch much longer. I wanted to be starting in the important games because I've played a big part to get to where we are today."

Emery: We are in our best moment

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery told Sky Sports:

"We were focused on this match. They want to be in Europe and fight for the Champions League position. Completely happy with how we responded. We can't waste time, we are in our best moment.

"Today was the first match we played with every player available. We played for 90 minutes, wow. The game plan we did and playing completely with good speed and good physical work."

On Ollie Watkins: "He played fantastic. Last week he helped us out too. On Tuesday, he played 20 minutes. His commitment is always high to get to his best and this is what we want and need.

Redknapp: A managerial masterclass from Emery!

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp:

"They just dismantled the in-form team in the Premier League. From minute one, they were excellent. They got after them, they were aggressive, a great game plan.

"It was a managerial masterclass - from the team he picked to the style they played to the subs he brought on, everything Emery did he got right."

Tindall: It was a step too far for same players

Newcastle assistant manager Jason Tindall told Sky Sports:

"When we look back again, maybe it was a step too far for the same group of players. We've had three games in six days and you're going to play a top Villa side. We did OK in the second half but around 60 minutes it was a step too far.

"From our point of view, we weren't happy with the goals conceded. We can't fault the player's attitude. We're in a fantastic position. We're third in the Premier League and we've got five cup finals remaining.

"You think the lads have put a huge effort in. Huge performance against Manchester United and then Crystal Palace. The tiredness crept in and maybe you start making errors you don't usually make. They don't mean to make mistakes. You always have to reflect and put things right and come back stronger like we've done in the past."

