Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle: Magpies struggle without Alexander Isak and fail to make advantage count following Ezri Konsa red card

Newcastle United failed to take their chances without star striker Alexander Isak and were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw against 10-man Aston Villa.

The hosts were reduced to 10 when Konsa was shown a straight red in the 66th minute after pulling Anthony Gordon, who had raced in behind the defence and looked through on goal, to the ground.

The frustration had already been building for the Magpies without their star man, Isak, leading the line but the situation worsened when they failed to make their advantage count at Villa Park.

Player ratings: Bizot keeps Newcastle at bay Aston Villa: Bizot (8), Cash (6), Konsa (4), Mings (6), Digne (6), Kamara (7), Tielemans (6), McGinn (6), Onana (6), Rogers (5), Watkins (6).



Subs: Malen (6)



Newcastle: Pope (6), Trippier (6), Schar (), Burn (), Livramento (7), Tonali (7), Bruno Guimaraes (7), Joelinton (7), Gordon (7), Barnes (6), Elanga (7).



Subs: Murphy (6), Miley (6)



Player of the Match: Marco Bizot.

The Sweden international was not named in the match-day squad, with his transfer saga continuing to rumble on behind the scenes, and his absence was sorely felt in the first half as his side squandered golden opportunities in front of goal.

The Magpies accumulated an expected goals value of 1.16 xG before the break but failed to find the back of the net despite this dominance.

Image: Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara and Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon (right) battle for the ball

Gordon, the player tasked with leading the line in the absence of Isak, and Anthony Elanga both saw efforts saved by Villa's new goalkeeper Marco Bizot, before a rejuvenated claret and blue side emerged from the interval.

The red card stagnated their approach going forward but solidified Unai Emery's side at the back.

Konsa to miss one game Ezri Konsa will only miss the game against Brentford on August 23 after being sent off for denial of a goalscoring (DOGSO) opportunity.

Boubacar Kamara dropped into the centre of defence after Konsa's departure and the compact claret and blue unit frustrated Newcastle, limiting their opponents to very little despite the advantage.

Both sides walked away with a point but while it will feel positive for Villa, it offers Newcastle a worrying insight into what life without Isak could really be like.

Newcastle face Liverpool, the club Isak is being heavily linked to, live on Monday Night Football in their next fixture.

Life without Isak... Newcastle have failed to win any of their last six Premier League games without Alexander Isak (D4 L2), failing to score in each of their last four, despite having 75 shots (9.4 xG) across those six matches.

Gordon: We showed our togetherness without Isak

Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon speaking to TNT Sports:

"It has been difficult because we're a tight-knit group. But you see today, we've still got that spirit and togetherness.

"That will never go, regardless of individuals. We're still together. Things like this can make you better in the end."

Image: Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Newcastle United's Dan Burn in action at Villa Park

Story of the match in stats...