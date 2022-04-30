Aston Villa 2-0 Norwich: Dean Smith's side are relegated from Premier League after Burnley beat Watford

Norwich were relegated from the Premier League after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa as results conspired against the Canaries with Burnley winning 2-1 at Watford on Saturday.

Dean Smith's team needed to avoid defeat against his former side or rely on Burnley not winning at Vicarage Road - but the permutation played out in the final 10 minutes as Burnley overcame a one-goal deficit to take all three points.

At Villa Park, substitute Danny Ings had only been on the pitch for a few seconds after replacing the injured Leon Bailey late in the first half when he fired a delightful long pass for Ollie Watkins to latch onto and fire Villa into the lead (41).

Player ratings Aston Villa: Martínez (7), Digne (7), Mings (7), Chambers (6), Cash (6), Ramsey (7), Iroegbunam (6), McGinn (7), Coutinho (7), Bailey (6), Watkins (7).



Subs: Luiz (6), Buendía (7), Ings (7)



Norwich: Krul (6), Byram (5), Williams (6), Hanley (6), Aarons (5), Gilmour (6), Normann (6), Rashica (6), Lees-Melou (6), Dowell (6), Pukki (6).



Subs: Rupp (N/A), Sargent (N/A), Rowe (6)



Man of the match: Danny Ings

Norwich pushed for a lifeline in the closing minutes but the hosts punished the Canaries in stoppage time as Ings collected a loose ball near the penalty spot, turned and doubled Villa's lead (90+3).

Huff and puff to no avail

Villa dominated the opening 20 minutes but failed to find a breakthrough as Steven Gerrard pondered his next move on the sidelines after Bailey rattled the woodwork with an effort from range.

Norwich then had a good spell, but Ings' introduction swung the game back Villa's way as his exquisite long ball provided the breakthrough moment - with Watkins capitalising on Brandon Williams' slip to break the deadlock.

Team news Aston Villa handed a first league start to Tim Iroegbunam, while Lucas Digne returned and Calum Chambers started in place of Ezri Konsa, Douglas Luiz and Ashley Young

Norwich made two changes with Ax Aarons and Brandon Williams recaled in place of Dimitris Giannoulis and the injured Christoph Zimmerman

Villa burst from the blocks after the interval, with Philippe Coutinho finding Ings, who drove forward and went for a one-two with Watkins, who duly delivered - but the former Southampton man fired into a defender.

Ings then met a Lucas Digne corner, back sooner than expected from injury, with power and accuracy, only for Tim Krul to watch the effort bounce off his right-hand post.

But the striker did find the net in added time with an opportunity initially created by former Norwich player Emi Buendia as City fell to a record sixth relegation from the Premier League.

The result, coupled with the Clarets' comeback at Watford, left Norwich 13 points adrift of safety with four games left to play.

Smith: Aspire to win Championship again

Norwich manager Dean Smith: "I'm disappointed because it wasn't a performance we should have got relegated on. I thought it was a good performance. We quietened the crowd.

"They probably scored against the run of play - a ball over the top and a slip: Brandon slips and Ollie scores. Unfortunately, that's cost us in an awful lot of games this season - little individual mistakes.

"I felt we should have had a penalty just after that and didn't get one, but I don't suppose I'll get a phone call from Mike Riley.

"The Premier League is tough. I was at Aston Villa a couple of years ago and we got promoted and we spent £125m to try and stay in the league. The key to it, for me, is when you play against the teams in and around you, that you feel you are going to be competing with.

"In the big games, against [teams like] Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea, you try and scrap to get something out of those games where you can. We all know there is a gulf in quality between the top three and the rest of the league. Ultimately, we've come up short.

"We've got a great base to go with, good foundations. It's a well-run football club. The last two times we've been in the Championship, we've won it. That's what we have to aspire to again now. "

Gerrard: Sentiment out window at whistle

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard: "I wouldn't say [it was a 'total' team performance]. We're very happy with the three points and, obviously, the win and clean sheet but I've seen us play better.

"I thought we were patchy today, we started the first 20 minutes on the front foot, we were progressive and created chances. Credit to Norwich, they got some fantastic blocks in and a few good saves.

"I also thought we started the second half in the same vein, but when that second goal doesn't come, you'll have some nerves set in then, some edgy moments, and that's what I've seen today so I think we can play a lot better.

"We knew coming into this job it wouldn't always be rosy. We would have some tough times and some bumps along the way. There's a lot to work on, but that's exciting as well. We move on to next week against Burnley in a better place, with more confidence. Four points out of six from two tough games.

"I want to give players opportunities. You train every day with these boys and if someone is outshining they certainly deserve to play. The fans need to see them. We want to prove there's a pathway for our academy players.

"Tim (Iroegbunam) has deserved his couple of opportunities, we think the world of him. There's still a lot of development and evolving to come but you can see his profile, how aggressive he is. Out of possession he's really good, he helped the team a lot today and he'll grow and take confidence from that performance.

"Norwich showed there is a lot of fight. They made it really difficult for us, they fought to the end. They have a good manager, he left a lot of good work behind here.

"So we wish them well. But today was about us, as soon as that whistle went sentiment and emotion was out the window. The three points needed to be just as important for us as it was for them."

Aston Villa travel to Burnley as they face off next weekend in the Premier League. Steven Gerrard's side then have three consecutive home games against Liverpool, which is live on Sky Sports, Crystal Palace and Burnley before going to Manchester City on the final day of the season.

Norwich will host West ham in the Premier League next weekend. The Canaries then have trips to Wolves and Leicester before their final match of the campaign at home to Tottenham.