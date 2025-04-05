Aston Villa 2-1 Nottingham Forest: Unai Emery's side hold on to beat Champions League-chasing rivals

Aston Villa recorded a seventh straight win as they survived a second-half scare to beat Champions League-chasing rivals Nottingham Forest 2-1 and move into sixth in the Premier League.

Unai Emery made eight changes after the 3-0 win at Brighton, with Villa just days away from a huge Champions League quarter-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain, but you would not have known it as Morgan Rogers and Donyell Malen scored inside 15 minutes.

Rogers and Youri Tielemans, the only outfield players to keep their place in the team, combined for the first goal, which was followed by the second just two minutes later. Forest, without defenders Ola Aina and Alex Moreno, were all at sea playing five at the back.

Substitute Jota Silva pulled a goal back for Forest before the hour, but they were unable to capitalise on the momentum shift, as the absence of injured strikers Chris Wood and Taiwo Awoniyi told.

Just one of their 12 second-half shots hit the target, although defender Murillo nearly scored a stunning stoppage-time equaliser, striking the bar with a powerful effort from 25 yards out.

Villa held on to record a seventh consecutive win in all competitions ahead of a huge month, with games against PSG, Newcastle, Man City and then Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley.

Emery's side, now sixth and only behind Manchester City on goal difference, are hitting their stride at the right time.

Forest ultimately paid the price for first-half defensive errors, with Morato fiddling with his shinpads for the opener and Neco Williams unable to track Malen before he tapped in at the back post.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side remain third, with fifth expected to be enough for Champions League, but Chelsea can go two points behind them with a win over Brentford, while Villa are six adrift.

Player ratings: Rogers delivers again Aston Villa: Martinez (6), Garcia (6), Disasi (7), Mings (6), Maatsen (7), Onana (6), Tielemans (7), Malen (7), Asensio (6), Rogers (8), Watkins (5).



Subs: McGinn (6), Ramsey (6), Konsa (6), Rashford (6), Kamara (6).



Nottingham Forest: Sels (7), Morato (5), Milenkovic (7), Murillo (6), Dominguez (6), Yates (6), Anderson (6), Williams (7), Gibbs-White (6), Elanga (5), Hudson-Odoi (6).



Subs: Boly (6), Silva (7), Sosa (6).



Player of the Match: Morgan Rogers.

Emery happy with 'big win' ahead of PSG

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery speaking to Sky Sports: "Yes, it is big win.

"We started dominating [in the first half]. They were playing a medium-low block and we started dominating because they were not pressing high, not getting out. We were creating chances and we scored goals.

"The second half, I am not happy. They changed their tactics, taking more duels aggressively, pressing higher and we were not dominating like we have to.

"But we had another three or four chances to score, but we concede more [chances] than normal. We were always [at] risk of drawing the match.

"But this victory is very important. I am very happy with the victory and very demanding of myself to improve things."

Nuno: We had the chances, but didn't score

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo speaking to Sky Sports:

"In the first half we didn't start well. Second half it was different. We had the control, the chances, the goals. In the second half it was different, we had the control, we had the chances, but we didn't score.

"We were not organised in the first half, we didn't block the lines, we allowed Villa to play, to break us. It became much harder.

"It was probably one of the matches that we created the most. We didn't take anything from the game. Now it's about recovery, because when you lose you don't recover so well. All the miles come to your mind.

"But we have a good week to regroup and play against Everton."

Asked about Awoniyi's injury, he added: "He felt something in his hamstring in the previous game against [Manchester] United."

Rogers: Villa belief is massive

Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers to Sky Sports:

"It's a nice moment. We knew it was a big game going into it. They were doing really well in the league, we knew we had to start fast. We knew this game was a must-win. The first half we were outstanding, we had energy.

"To get the three points is massive for us. The belief is massive right now.

"That's our squad game! That's what football is all about. In January, we made some signings, they have been massive for us to compete in three competitions. We made changes, but we know all our jobs and roles."

Redknapp: Rogers has the full package

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp:

"There's loads I like [about Morgan Rogers]. He's got the power, the finesse, he can score goals.

"He's different. Not many players have the skill and physical presence.

"When he runs with the ball he's almost impossible to stop. He's got such great feet and can see a pass. He's got the full package."

Analysis: PSG beware, Villa are purring

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

Paris Saint-Germain are the champions of France again. They have one of the most in-form players in Europe right now in Ousmane Dembele. But are they clear favourites against Aston Villa? Absolutely not.

Villa are on fire right now and it was no better summarised by how they came flying out the blocks despite making eight changes to their team against Nottingham Forest. Every player is ready to bring energy to this run-in.

Against Forest, Morgan Rogers and Youri Tielemans ran the show early on, but Marcus Rashford and Jacob Ramsey maintained that energy by coming off the bench.

Matty Cash, Lucas Digne and Pau Torres were not even used on Saturday night - they will have big roles to play with fresh legs.

And it is not as if Villa are complete minnows in this tie. They have Emery, a serial winner, in their corner, with such a superb European knockout record.

The only team he did not show that with in his career was PSG, which makes this quarter-final even more tantalising.

Analysis: Forest feeling the burn

Sky Sports' Zinny Boswell:

The wear and tear of a successful season told for Nottingham Forest at Aston Villa.

Nuno had to shuffle his defence at Aston Villa with Aina injured and Moreno unavailable against his parent club. Forest went with a back five and did not look comfortable.

Defensive errors from Morato and Williams for the goals were costly, but the whole back line was caught cold in the first half. It was uncharacteristic of the Forest side we have become accustomed to under Nuno.

There also seemed to be some tired legs after playing 120 minutes in the FA Cup last weekend and then another taxing game against Manchester United in midweek. This time, a positive result won't aid recovery.

Jota Silva's goal off the bench in the second half gave the team a lift, but they were lacking the firepower to hammer home their advantage as the momentum shifted.

Injuries to top-scorer Wood and Awoniyi meant Nuno was unable to name a striker in his matchday squad at Villa. Perhaps less surprising, then, that just one of their 12 second-half shots hit the target.

Although their injury list may not be as deep as some, Forest never expected to be in this position and do not have the same depth as other clubs at the top of the table.

Third in the Premier League with seven matches to go and one game away from the FA Cup final, there is so much at stake in the last few months of the season. To do something special, Forest must keep up with the pace.

Opta stats: Villa's man for the big moments