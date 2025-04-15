Aston Villa 3-2 Paris Saint-Germain (Agg 4-5): Villa’s stunning comeback not quite enough in thriller against PSG

Aston Villa produced a spirited comeback against Paris Saint-German at Villa Park but are out of the Champions League following an incredible 5-4 aggregate defeat.

Facing a 3-1 deficit from the first leg, they slipped two behind on the night following goals from Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes to seemingly end any hopes of a comeback but stunned PSG by pulling three of the four goals back, roared on by the Villa crowd.

Efforts by Youri Tielemans, John McGinn and Ezri Konsa had the French champions and competition favourites rocking but the final goal would not come. Marco Asensio had the clearest opportunity against his parent club but was denied one-against-one.

Player ratings: Aston Villa: Martinez (6), Cash (6), Konsa (7), Pau (6), Digne (6), McGinn (8), Kamara (7), Tielemans (7), Onana (6), Rogers (7), Rashford (7).



Subs: Ramsey (6), Asensio (6), Watkins (6), Maatsen (6), Barkley (n/a).



Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma (8), Hakimi (7), Pacho (6), Marquinhos (6), Mendes (7), Vitinha (6), Ruiz (7), Neves (7), Dembele (7), Barcola (7), Kvaratskhelia (6).



Subs: Doue (6).



Player of the Match: Gianluigi Donnarumma.

"We will be connecting with our supporters and transmitting the energy," Emery had warned beforehand and he was not wrong. PSG were taken to places they could not have expected but it is they who progress to a semi-final against Arsenal or Real Madrid.

For Villa, thoughts now turn to domestic matters and a hectic schedule that sees them face Newcastle and Manchester City in the Premier League before an FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace. Plenty to be excited about, but this European adventure is over.

How the night unfolded for Villa

Villa did all they could to create a hostile atmosphere, pressing from the outset and roared on by the home support, but the assumption was that this second leg was likely to hinge on the first goal and it was PSG who claimed it on the break after 11 minutes.

Mendes sent Bradley Barcola away and Emiliano Martinez could only palm the cross into the path of the onrushing Hakimi. Before the half-hour mark, Villa were undone again on the break, Hakimi's fellow full-back Mendes finishing off that slick move.

Villa's night was threatening to unravel at that point, in danger of losing face as well as the tie, but they kept pushing and were rewarded when Tielemans' shot deflected into the net off Willian Pacho. That got them in at the break still four down on aggregate.

Team news: The big team news for Aston Villa was the inclusion of Marcus Rashford ahead of Ollie Watkins up front despite the latter scoring at the weekend.

Paris Saint-Germain made two changes to the side that won the first leg with Bradley Barcola getting the nod and Marquinho returning from suspension.

It was two goals in quick succession that changed the complexion of the night, a deflected strike by McGinn followed by some magic from Marcus Rashford to set up Konsa. At that point, the previously assured PSG appeared to be feeling the pressure.

Villa created big chances in the game but Asensio's was the one, at a time when the momentum was really with Emery's side. Gianluigi Donnarumma saved with his feet and the substitutions by the home side seemed to disrupt the rhythm for a while.

Ian Maatsen did have a shot blocked in stoppage-time but PSG stumbled over the line. Villa supporters applauded their team off. Their dreams dashed but feeling nothing but pride. The comeback did not win the tie but it did win the leg and the love of this crowd.

Konsa: We wanted to prove a point

Aston Villa scorer Ezri Konsa speaking to Amazon Prime:

"At half-time, we felt we had nothing to lose. We wanted to go out there and prove a point. We had chances - I think I scored the hardest one. I don't think we could have done any more.

"We showed we can compete at the highest level and we want to do it again next season."

McGinn: We just fell a little bit short

Aston Villa captain John McGinn speaking to Amazon Prime:

"Obvious disappointment but I am proud of my team-mates, proud of the club. We have come a long way. We were so, so close tonight. We just fell a little bit short.

"We had chances to take the game to extra-time but we've got to be proud about the way we came back against one of the best teams in the world, to fight to the end.

"We want more. We want to be back here next season and we will try our best to do that."

Marquinhos: We can go all the way

PSG captain Marquinhos speaking to Amazon Prime:

"We knew it was going to be a difficult game. We had belief, we kept our intensity and we believed until the end we were going to go through.

"It is such a difficult competition but we are getting better and better and we are proving we are a good team. There is belief that we can go all the way and win it this year."

Aston Villa's night in stats

PSG have progressed from each of their last four quarter-final ties in the Champions League, reaching the final four for a fifth time overall and a fourth time in the last six seasons.

In what was their first Champions League campaign, Aston Villa have been eliminated at the quarter-final stage, winning eight of their 12 games. No side has ever won more matches in their debut campaign in the competition.

PSG failed to win a Champions League game despite leading by two goals for the first time since March 2001, having won 56 successive such matches prior to tonight.

Aston Villa have extended their unbeaten run at Villa Park to 18 games across all competitions, their longest run without defeat on home soil since a run of 20 games between April 1990 and February 1991.

Since making his Aston Villa debut in February, no Premier League player has provided more assists across all competitions than Marcus Rashford (5).

Youri Tielemans has had a hand in 13 goals for Aston Villa in all competitions this season (4 goals, 9 assists), his best tally in a single campaign since 2020-21 for Leicester (15 - 9 goals, 6 assists).

