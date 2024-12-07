Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton: Jhon Duran scores winner on his first Premier League start of season

Jhon Duran’s first-half goal gave Aston Villa a 1-0 home win over bottom-side Southampton to lift Unai Emery’s side up to fifth in the Premier League after back-to-back victories.

Duran took full advantage of his first Premier League start of the season by scoring a 24th-minute winner with a clinical one-on-one finish as Southampton failed to have a shot on target.

Duran, who was replaced by Ollie Watkins in the 58th minute, curled home for his ninth goal in all competitions, while it was his first in the Premier League since September.

Player ratings: Duran the difference Aston Villa: Martinez (6); Konsa (7), Carlos (7), Torres (7), Maatsen (7); Tielemans (7), Kamara (7); Rogers (7), McGinn (7), Bailey (6); Duran (8).



Subs used: Watkins (6), Digne (6), Barkley (6), Philogene (6).



Southampton: Lumley (6); Bree (6), Harwood-Bellis (6), Wood (6), Walker-Peters (6), Manning (6); Dibling (7), Downes (6), Fernandes (6); Armstrong (5), Archer (5).



Subs used: Aribo (6), Amo-Ameyaw (6), Brereton Diaz (6), Sulemana (n/a).



Player of the match: Jhon Duran.

Watkins was wasteful when he came on as Villa failed to find a second to prevent a nervy ending, although Southampton could not force Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez into a save.

The visitors enjoyed more possession than Villa but were toothless in the defeat, which leaves Russell Martin's side eight points from safety at the foot of the table and without an away league win this season.

Villa, meanwhile, are heading in the right direction having put their eight-game winless run behind them with their second win in four days and they now sit two points off the top four.

Team news Aston Villa made four changes from the midweek win over Brentford as Jhon Duran started ahead of the benched Ollie Watkins.

The other changes all came in defence with Diego Carlos, Pau Torres and Ian Maatsen replacing Matty Cash, Tyrone Mings and Lucas Digne.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Flynn Downes and Tyler Dibling all returned from suspension following Southampton's defeat to Chelsea in midweek. They came in for Joe Aribo, Ryan Fraser and the suspended Jack Stephens.

Duran takes his chance

Image: Jhon Duran celebrates scoring Aston Villa's winner against Southampton

Durann scored his 10th Premier League goal on his 50th appearance in the competition, netting his second goal from just four starts, having also scored against Man City in April.

The 20-year-old has also scored six goals from outside the box since the start of last season, only Phil Foden (8) has netted more among Premier League players in all competitions in that time.

Duran proving he is not just a super-sub

Emery has a striker selection headache now.

Duran was handed his first league start of the season and took full advantage by scoring a clinical winner.

The 20-year-old was a handful for the Southampton defence. His goal displayed his bullish strength as he shrugged off Nathan Wood and then showed composure and finesse to curl home his one-on-one chance.

Image: Duran has scored nine goals in all competitions this season

Duran was taken off in the 58th minute for Ollie Watkins but there was no furious reaction from the Colombian this time following his strop in October when he was substituted in Villa's 2-0 Champions League win over Bologna.

Watkins was dangerous but wasteful when he came on against Southampton. He had four shots and eight touches in the opposition box - the most of any Villa player - but failed to convert.

The England international is likely to be restored for Tuesday's Champions League game at RB Leipzig but he has Duran breathing down his neck as he tries to shake off his 'super-sub' tag.

It is now nine goals for Duran in all competitions, with this latest strike his sixth winner this season.

Duran is a difference-maker and he will be hoping he can be rewarded with more starts.

