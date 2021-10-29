Aston Villa vs West Ham: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, TV channel, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Aston Villa vs West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 4.30pm.

Team news

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez is expected to play against West Ham after returning from Argentina following a family emergency involving his father.

Martinez flew back to his homeland after Villa's Premier League defeat at Arsenal to be at his dad's bedside, but he is back in England and trained with the rest of the Villa squad on Friday, having done some training at the national team's headquarters while in Argentina.

Villa are monitoring the fitness of Leon Bailey as he nears a first Premier League start, while Keinan Davis is fit again. However, Morgan Sanson and Jaden Philogene-Bidace will both miss out through illness.

West Ham will welcome back Declan Rice and Michail Antonio after the pair were rested for the Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out win over Manchester City.

Vladimir Coufal is fit after a groin problem and Alex Kral is also available after a period of self-isolation. Ryan Fredericks is now the only injury absentee.

Last time out...

"Qualifying for European football is very much part of our strategic plan," Aston Villa's chief executive Christian Purslow said in pre-season.

That may sound a tall order for a club in just their third full season back in the Premier League, but owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens are ambitious - outlined by a net spend of over £200m in the transfer market since promotion. Performances like the one at Arsenal and the collapse against Wolves certainly don't bode well for Dean Smith, who must be a runner in the next manager to be sacked market at 14/1 with Sky Bet.

A repeat of the Arsenal showing here and West Ham, who are a better team than the Gunners according to all known metrics, will roll over Villa. As David Moyes said after the win over Spurs, he expects them to be challenging for the top-four this season and the performance metrics suggest he's right to have that lofty target.

Since the start of last season, their haul of 82 points is only bettered by Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United - a statistic backed up by all the expected goals data. West Ham, helped by having arguably the best midfielder in the Premier League on current form in Declan Rice, are among the elite, yet, they are not priced up like it by the markets in games such as this one. The 6/4 for an away win is too big to ignore.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-2 | BETTING ANGLE: West Ham to win (6/4 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats