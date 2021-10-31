Aston Villa 1-4 West Ham: Hammers run riot after Ezri Konsa red card

West Ham consolidated fourth place in the Premier League with a 4-1 victory over 10-man Aston Villa on Super Sunday.

First-half goals from Ben Johnson and captain Declan Rice sent the Hammers in ahead at the break after Ollie Watkins' equaliser had Villa back on level terms for just four minutes.

Villa were reduced to 10 men five minutes into the second half when defender Ezri Konsa was shown a straight red card after a lengthy VAR review for a last-man challenge on Jarrod Bowen.

A spirited Villa were denied a second equaliser when Watkins' effort was tipped onto the bar by goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski before West Ham ruthlessly used their man advantage as further goals from Pablo Fornals and Bowen sealed a handsome win for David Moyes' side.

West Ham remain fourth in the Premier League but the victory moves them level on points with champions Manchester City, who they trail on goal difference, while Aston Villa's alarming slump continues as a fourth straight league defeat leaves Dean Smith's side languishing in 15th place.

Hammers heap more pressure on 10-man Villa

With captain and defensive anchor Tyrone Mings dropped, Aston Villa's new-look back four made a nervy start against a confident West Ham side, who needed just seven minutes to take the lead.

Hammers captain Rice's diagonal ball was gathered by right-back Johnson, who was afforded far too much time by Matt Targett and allowed to cut inside onto his left foot and pick out the far corner with a low, driven strike.

Team news Leon Bailey was handed his first Premier League start as Aston Villa boss Dean Smith made four changes from the defeat at Arsenal. The summer signing from Bayer Leverkusen was named in the team along with Jacob Ramsey, Kortney Hause and Marvelous Nakamba. Tyrone Mings, Axel Tuanzebe, Douglas Luiz and Danny Ings were the players to make way.

West Ham boss David Moyes named the same team that started the Premier League win against Tottenham last weekend. That meant there were eight changes from the side that defeated Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, with the likes of Lukasz Fabianski, Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma, Pablo Fornals and Michail Antonio recalled.

An inspired double goal-saving block from Matty Cash prevented Bowen from doubling West Ham's advantage before Villa finally mounted a response and levelled the contest after the half-hour mark.

John McGinn and Emiliano Buendia combined down Villa's right, with the Argentine turning Fornals inside out with a brilliant spin into the area before squaring for Watkins to steer through Fabianski's attempted save.

But Villa's celebrations were short-lived as Rice opened his Premier League account for the campaign with a long-range strike which bobbled through bodies and past Emiliano Martinez who, for the second time, did not cover himself in glory as the ball evaded his dive before cannoning in off the post.

Things took a turn for the worse for Aston Villa five minutes into the second half when centre-back Konsa was given his marching orders for the denial of a goalscoring opportunity after his clumsy challenge on Bowen.

It came after a mess defensively for the hosts, with Kortney Hause fortunate not to also see red for catching Fornals in the face with a forceful elbow before Bowen's drive to the edge of the box and referee Chris Kavanagh's decision after a lengthy VAR review.

Villa had to navigate the final 40 minutes a man down but refused to back down and nearly levelled up, only for Watkins' header to be turned onto the bar by Hammers goalkeeper Fabianski just when it looked certain to nestle in the top corner.

West Ham finally put their numerical advantage to good use when Fornals gave the Hammers breathing room, converting a rebound from close range after Martinez had parried Bowen's strike into his path.

And Bowen finally got on the scoresheet to put the victory beyond doubt, applying the finishing touch to Manuel Lanzini's selfless pass at the end of a sweeping West Ham attack as the Hammers enjoyed another vintage away performance.

Opta stats

West Ham have won consecutive away league matches against Aston Villa for the first time since a run of three between 1965 and 1967.

Aston Villa have conceded at least three goals in three consecutive league matches for the first time since December 2012 in the Premier League.

West Ham have picked up 20 points after 10 matches this season (W6 D2 L2). Converting to three-points-per-win all-time, only in 1975-76 have they earned more points at this stage of a top-flight campaign (21).

Aston Villa have lost four consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since another run of four games in February/March of last year.

What the managers said…

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith: "I'm concerned when we lose any game, so yes - concerned that we've lost four games in a row. But I have a great belief in the quality we have that we'll turn it around.

"Sometimes this happens, and things go against you. We've had a couple of shots which probably register 0.03 on xG that end up in the bottom corner, and a young kid get injured after a few minutes, and a poor red card which is incorrect.

"Chris Kavanagh deems it to be a foul, he doesn't deem it to be a clear goalscoring opportunity because it's going away from goal. I could probably see if they sent Kortney Hause off, but they've cleared that one.

"So that's not my fault they've cleared that, it's their decision. I've been to see Chris, and I asked why he overturned the decision, he said the ball's going towards goal - I've seen it, it's clearly not, and Ashley Young can get round on cover."

West Ham manager David Moyes: "It's been a great week. But you know what happens in football. It can turn around and bite you.

"We have another game on Thursday. I don't want West Ham to become that flaky inconsistent team a lot of people remember them as.

"Getting four goals [pleased me most], the resilience we showed at different times of game and save Lukasz at 2-1. It's a good sign we can come here a be a little bit disappointed with the way we played and get a result."

Man of the Match - Declan Rice

Aged 22 years and 290 days, Declan Rice is the youngest player to score and assist in a Premier League game for West Ham since Manuel Lanzini in October 2015 against Crystal Palace (22y 244d).

