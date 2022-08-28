Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham: Pablo Fornals scores Hammers first goal of the season to earn victory

Pablo Fornals ended West Ham's goal drought to give them their first Premier League victory of the season with a 1-0 win at Aston Villa.

David Moyes' side were bottom of the division without scoring and that did not look like changing after a dire first-half performance until Fornals saw his deflected shot loop over Emiliano Martinez (74).

Aston Villa had the ball in the net during the opening period although Lucas Digne's corner had already swung out of play before Ezri Konsa tapped in.

Villa supporters booed their team off at full-time as pressure starts to mount on Steven Gerrard with this their ninth defeat in their last 15 Premier League matches.

Player ratings: Aston Villa: Martinez (6), Cash (6), Chambers (6), Konsa (6), Digne (6), Kamara (6), Luiz (6), McGinn (6), Coutinho (6), Watkins (6), Ings (6).



Subs: Buendia (6), Bailey (6), Archer (n/a), Ramsey (6).



West Ham: Fabianski (7), Johnson (6), Zouma (7), Kehrer (7), Cresswell (7), Rice (8), Soucek (7), Emerson (5), Fornals (8), Bowen (7), Scamacca (6).



Subs: Coufal (7), Antonio (6), Benrahma (7).



Man of the match: Declan Rice (West Ham)

How West Ham launched their season

Image: Pablo Fornals celebrates after his deflected strike gives West Ham the lead at Villa Park

Aston Villa controlled what was a dreadful first half, unable to create any clear chances, while West Ham had just one shot off target.

Konsa's close-range finish from Digne's corner was quickly ruled out and that was the closest either side came to scoring.

Image: Ezri Konsa scores for Aston Villa but it was ruled out

Team news: Tyrone Mings missed out for Aston Villa due to illness as Steven Gerrard made four changes. Calum Chambers, Douglas Luiz, Phillippe Coutinho and Danny Ings all came into the starting line-up.

Emerson made his West Ham debut following his move from Chelsea, while Ben Johnson and Gianluca Scamacca also started.

Moyes hauled off new signing Emerson at half-time, bringing on Said Benrahma and switching to a back four, which gave them more ambition yet it was not enough to prevent striker Gianluca Scamacca being hooked a little after an hour on his full debut.

However, as chances continued to be in short supply, West Ham finally found their first goal 15 minutes before the end as Fornals' shot from the edge of the area deflected off Konsa and luckily over Martinez.

Moyes: Half-time formation changed helped us

West Ham manager David Moyes told Sky Sports:

"A great three points. The Premier League is so tough at the moment. Very little between the teams, the games are really tight and today was really tight.

"We played much better in the second half. Any win away from home in the Premier League is a real good result for us.

"The formation change at half-time helped. We set up in a certain way and didn't play well enough, they caused us some problems.

"The formation is important but the players showed attitude, commitment and determination.

"We've done really well the past couple of years and they want to continue that and today I think they showed their resilience once again."

Opta stats - Villa add to poor start record

Aston Villa have lost at least three of their first four Premier League games to a season for a fifth time, doing so previously in 1997-98, 2002-03, 2013-14 and 2019-20. Indeed, the Villans have now won just one of their last eight league games (D2 L5).

Aston Villa have now failed to win any of their last nine Premier League games against West Ham (D3 L6); only against Manchester City do they currently have a longer ongoing winless streak against a side in the competition (11 games).

West Ham manager David Moyes has now recorded five successive wins against Aston Villa in the Premier League, the first time he has won as many games in a row against a side in the competition.

Aston Villa face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium 7.30pm on Wednesday. West Ham host Tottenham at 7.45pm in the Premier League on the same evening.