Aston Villa 3-1 Wolves: Jhon Duran strikes again as late show settles West Midlands Premier League derby

Super-sub Jhon Duran starred again as another Aston Villa late show saw three goals in the final 13 minutes beat struggling Wolves 3-1.

Duran added a fourth goal in five sub appearances for the hosts in added time to put the gloss on a game which had appeared beyond Villa for more than an hour, as Gary O'Neil's beleaguered Wolves side frustrated them for long periods.

The home side had to come from two goals down last week to beat Everton and did it the hard way again, levelling after 73 minutes through Ollie Watkins' deflected equaliser.

Ezri Konsa finally put them ahead two minutes from the end of regulation time, before Duran toe-poked home Morgan Rogers' square pass as Wolves pushed forward for an equaliser.

Wolves may feel they deserved more than they got after restricting Villa to a number of half-chances before Watkins' goal, and were well worth the first-half lead delivered by Matheus Cunha's fine strike when he was gifted the ball by Diego Carlos.

Image: Ezri Konsa's goal was just the ninth of his club career, from more than 300 games

They rarely looked like adding to that lead but looked equally comfortable holding on to it until the addition of Duran on the hour mark, with their fourth defeat in five leaving them rock bottom of the Premier League table, and facing a potential extra sting in the tail after Yerson Mosquera was stretchered off late on.

Player ratings: Aston Villa: Martinez (7), Konsa (7), Carlos (5), Torres (6), Digne (6), Tielemans (6), Onana (7), McGinn (6), Ramsey (6), Rogers (7), Watkins (7).



Subs: Bailey (7), Maatsen (7), Duran (8), Barkley (7), Buendia (n/a).



Wolves: Johnstone (7), Semedo (6), Mosquera (7), Dawson (6), Ait-Nouri (7), Andre (7), Bellegarde (7), J Gomes (6), Lemina (7), Cunha (8), Strand Larsen (6).



Subs: Guedes (6), R Gomes (5), Bueno, Doyle (n/a).



Player of the Match: Jhon Duran.

Analysis: Wolves deserve sympathy, but must toughen up

Sky Sports' Ron Walker:

"On the face of it Wolves deserved a draw from Villa Park, one which would have still kept them in the bottom three but would at least have signalled a change in momentum following one point from their opening four games.

"But having shipped twice in the last 15 minutes against Newcastle to turn victory into defeat last week, it was three in 17 this time with the same result.

Image: Matheus Cunha gave Wolves the lead for almost 50 minutes - but for the second time in seven days they could not hold on

"O'Neil put on a brave face before the game, talking up Wolves' performances but it was a statement of truth as much as a morale builder for his side.

"Wolves played their best football of the season for an hour, but they are not a 90-minute team, in part due to increasing personnel problems but also game management.

"Villa took 68 minutes to carve out a shot on target but within another 20 they had scored twice and could've had another through Duran.

"Ultimately this is a results business and Wolves have now won one of their last 15 Premier League games either side of the summer.

"They need to toughen up fast but with Liverpool, Man City and a trip to Brentford in their next three games, they could be cut adrift by the time that happens."

Analysis: Villa strength in depth is perfect answer to schedule questions

Image: Ollie Watkins' goal was just Villa's second shot on target

Sky Sports' Ron Walker:

"If you want excitement in your life, go to Villa Park. If you're of a nervous disposition, better stay away.

"Villa are in danger of making a habit of coming from behind to win games. 2-0 down against Everton last week, 1-0 behind against Wolves for almost 50 minutes this time around.

"Again it needed the quality from the bench of Duran to change the momentum, even if they were already ahead by the time he struck his customary goal this weekend.

"More than anything, these two results have been a champion of Villa's strength in depth. Bringing the likes of ex-Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley, Champions League finalist Ian Maatsen and Leon Bailey, one of the stars of last season, is a luxury normally reserved for the traditional big six.

"Villa have invested well to add numbers to an already strong unit. Their slow start may have been a Champions League hangover, but by the same marker, their recovery bodes well for their dual pursuits on the continent and domestically."

Emery: I told players to take more risks

Aston Villa manager Gary O'Neil to Sky Sports:

"Clearly it was two different halves. The first half was so, so poor. W didn't manage to impose the plan we were trying to implement on the pitch.

"They were better than us and deserved to score and would have deserved more.

"We wanted to change things to get more energy with some fresh players, and explain we needed to push more and take some risks to push them back, and win possession back more quickly.

"We controlled the match better from there, created the chances and deserved to win in the end."

O'Neil: We let game get away from us too easily

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil to Sky Sports:

"We failed to cope when we came under pressure which is obviously going to come away from home, at Aston Villa when you're 1-0 up.

"The pressure was always going to arrive, there are some key moments in the second half around winning tackles and stopping crosses which end up costing you.

"The game goes away from you at 2-1, then it felt like it got away from the boys fairly quickly when there wasn't an onslaught on the goal.

"There were a couple of situations where you have to do better if you want to compete with Aston Villa."

Story of the match in stats...

