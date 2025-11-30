Aston Villa 1-0 Wolves: Boubacar Kamara’s strike sees Unai Emery’s side win again against winless Wolves

Boubacar Kamara’s stunning strike earned Aston Villa a 1-0 win over Wolves as the hosts continued their impressive form.

Rob Edwards' Wolves had their chances in a feisty West Midlands derby at Villa Park, Emiliano Martinez producing one sensational save to tip Yerson Mosquera's header onto the underside of the crossbar, but the bottom club's resistance was finally broken.

Kamara's effort from outside the box with his weaker foot secured a fifth successive home win for Unai Emery's side as they moved up to third momentarily, before ending the day in fourth after Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Arsenal. Wolves remain winless and eight points adrift of Burnley at the bottom of the Premier League table with just two points.

Player ratings: Aston Villa: Martinez (8), Cash (6), Konsa (6), Torres (7), Digne (6), Kamara (8), Tielemans (6), McGinn (7), Buendia (6), Rogers (6), Malen (6).



Subs: Watkins (6), Barkley (6), Onana (6), Sancho (n/a), Bogarde (n/a).



Wolves: Johnstone (6), Mosquera (7), Agbadou (7), Toti (7), Tchatchoua (6), Andre (7), Joao Gomes (7), Moller Wolfe (6), Bellegarde (7), Arias (6), Strand Larsen (6).



Subs: Chirewa (6), H Bueno (6), Mane (6), Arokodare (n/a).



Player of the Match: Boubacar Kamara.

Team news: Donyell Malen retained his place after his player of the match performance for Aston Villa against Young Boys so he was the one change to the team that beat Leeds as Ollie Watkins dropped to the bench.

Rob Edwards made three changes for his second Wolves selection as Yerson Mosquera, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Jhon Arias came in. Out went the injured Ladislav Krejci plus Marshall Munetsi and Tolu Arokodare.

Villa did go close early on when David Moller Wolfe diverted the ball onto his own bar but Wolves had more possession in the first half and came close on several occasions. As well as the Mosquera chance, Jorgen Strand Larsen had a goal ruled out.

Jhon Arias had interfered with Martinez's line of sight for that one but Wolves threatened again early in the second half when Pau Torres came up with a goal-saving challenge to deny Strand Larsen a tap in. In the end, it needed something special from Kamara.

Battling Wolves pushed for an equaliser, while Arias fortunate to stay on the pitch after referee Chris Kavanagh elected not to send the Colombian off despite being sent to the screen by VAR due to possible serious foul play for an ugly challenge on Kamara.

But the one moment of quality came from the goalscorer.

Player of the match: Boubacar Kamara

Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara speaking to Sky Sports:

"We knew before the game that this was a special game for the fans and the team. We know how we are in the table so we have to keep progressing. It's an important three points.

"The first half they played very well, defended strongly and attacked well. In the second half we kept the ball better and the atmosphere helped."

Emery: Villa Park our fortress

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery speaking to Sky Sports:

"We had to follow the gameplan and be resilient. We didn't dominate the match and in some moments we were struggling to create or dominate. We respect them a lot and know how difficult it is to get points.

"We were better at being resilient, consistent and demanding was better in the second half.

"We feel comfortable and strong here. The fans transmit positive energy and want us to be together - it helps us to connect with the supporters. It's like our fortress."

Edwards: I don't know how we haven't scored

Wolves boss Rob Edwards speaking to Sky Sports:

"The difference in performance from last week to this one is vast. It has been a positive week of training and the lads are on board with what we want to do. We just have to work hard and if we keep playing like that then I can see us hopefully turning some momentum our way.

"For long spells we looked a good team and matched them in many aspects. We showed spirit and fight and looked good with the ball for long spells. I thought we created good moments and I don't know how we haven't scored. I'm disappointed with the result but happy with the performance."

Story of the match in stats...

