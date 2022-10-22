 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Aston Villa Women vs Everton Women. Women's Super League.

Poundland Bescot StadiumAttendance1,636.

Aston Villa Women 0

    Everton Women 1

    • L Graham (57th minute)

    Latest Women's Super League Odds

    Aston Villa 0-1 Everton: Lucy Graham fires Toffees to third WSL win of the season

    Match report from the Women's Super League clash between Aston Villa and Everton at the Poundland Bescot Stadium as Lucy Graham's second-half strike fires the Toffees to their third league win of the season

    Saturday 22 October 2022 18:44, UK

    Brian Sorensen&#39;s Toffees won their third WSL match of the season at the Poundland Bescot Stadium
    Image: Brian Sorensen's Toffees won their third WSL match of the season at the Poundland Bescot Stadium

    Lucy Graham's goal was the difference for Everton, who returned to winning ways after beating Aston Villa 1-0 in the Women's Super League.

    The midfielder's second-half strike sealed three points for the Toffees, who move up to fourth in the table, while Villa drop into sixth.

    Both sides started well but Villa began to build the pressure, piling forward into the Everton box and Rachel Daly and Laura Blindkilde both came close to finding an opener.

    It was the Toffees who broke the deadlock after 57 minutes, though, when Gabrielle George burst down the left flank to cross into captain Graham, who was lurking on the edge of the six-yard box and she fired into the top of the net.

    The goal provided a much-needed spark for Everton and Jessica Park nearly added a second with a low shot, but Anna Leat reacted quickly to make the stop.

    Also See:

    Trending

    What's next?

    Both teams are back in action at 6.30pm on Wednesday October 26 when they face one another in the Women's League Cup at Walton Hall Park.

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Another Saturday, another £250,000 up for grabs with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm Saturday.

    Around Sky

    Get Sky Sports

    Get More from Sky Cinema