Aston Villa 0-1 Everton: Lucy Graham fires Toffees to third WSL win of the season

Lucy Graham's goal was the difference for Everton, who returned to winning ways after beating Aston Villa 1-0 in the Women's Super League.

The midfielder's second-half strike sealed three points for the Toffees, who move up to fourth in the table, while Villa drop into sixth.

Both sides started well but Villa began to build the pressure, piling forward into the Everton box and Rachel Daly and Laura Blindkilde both came close to finding an opener.

It was the Toffees who broke the deadlock after 57 minutes, though, when Gabrielle George burst down the left flank to cross into captain Graham, who was lurking on the edge of the six-yard box and she fired into the top of the net.

The goal provided a much-needed spark for Everton and Jessica Park nearly added a second with a low shot, but Anna Leat reacted quickly to make the stop.

Both teams are back in action at 6.30pm on Wednesday October 26 when they face one another in the Women's League Cup at Walton Hall Park.