Aston VIlla 2-1 Tottenham: Rachel Daly winner sinks Spurs despite Bethany England debut goal

Two goals within four first-half minutes lifted Aston Villa to a 2-1 Women's Super League victory over Tottenham at Poundland Bescot Stadium.

Jordan Nobbs made her first start for Carla Ward's side after joining from Arsenal last week, while Bethany England made her Spurs debut following her January move from Chelsea.

England opened her account for Tottenham (28) when she struck home Kerys Harrop's cross from the edge of the six-yard box.

Kenza Dali levelled with a low strike into the bottom left past a diving Tinja-Riikka Korpela on 34 minutes before Rachel Daly pounced on Kirsty Hanson's ball from the left and fired home the winner.

How to follow the WSL on Sky Sports...

Image: Get Sky Sports

Sky Sports - All 35 games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Barclays FA WSL fans can enjoy Sky Sports News (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the league and its storylines throughout the season.

Inside the WSL - Hosted by award-winning broadcaster and journalist Jessica Creighton, Inside the WSL is a comprehensive round-up of all things Barclays FA Women's Super League and women's football. Airing weekly on Sky Sports Premier League, the half-an-hour show will review and preview matches, including in-depth analysis and exclusive player interviews. Viewers can expect gripping behind-the-scenes access as well as a summary of all the action both on and off the pitch.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @SkySportsWSL will continue to be the home of all Barclays FA WSL content on Sky Sports.

Sky Showcase - All Sky customers will benefit from being able to watch the opening weekend fixtures on Sky Showcase (channel 106) without a Sky Sports subscription. This channel is designed to curate some of the top shows, films and sports from across Sky's channels.

Sky Sports digital - Follow all the latest from the WSL across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage and in-game clips from games live on Sky Sports. You can watch free match highlights from every WSL game this season on Sky Sports' digital platforms and YouTube channel.