Atalanta vs Manchester United preview, team news, stats, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Atalanta vs Man Utd in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm.
Team news
Victor Lindelof will miss Manchester United's Champions League match against Atalanta through injury.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named a 25-man squad for the trip to Italy, where the Sweden centre-back will not be involved having picked up a knock in training on Monday.
Paul Pogba, who is serving a domestic ban, is included in the group, so too compatriot Anthony Martial. Former Atalanta winger Amad Diallo is involved after injury.
How to follow
Follow live updates on SkySports.com and the Sky Sports App from 6.30pm on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm. Also follow on Gillette Soccer Special live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.
Opta stats
- Atalanta have only won one of their five games against English teams in the UEFA Champions League (D1 L3), with that victory coming away at Liverpool last season. Gian Piero Gasperini's side were beaten 3-2 by Manchester United last time out, despite taking a 2-0 lead in the game.
- Manchester United have only lost one of their last 11 games against Italian opponents in the UEFA Champions League (W8 D2), while they've picked up victories in five of the last six (L1).
- This will be the fourth time Atalanta have hosted an English opponent in European competition (currently W1 D1 L1). Manchester United will be their fourth different opponent in this run, having previously hosted Everton, Manchester City and Liverpool - all since the 2017-18 season.
- Manchester United are looking to record their 150th victory in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League, which would make them the first English side to reach this milestone, and fourth overall after Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.
- Atalanta have only lost two of their last eight home games in the UEFA Champions League (W3 D3), while they won 1-0 against Young Boys on MD2 this season. The Italian side have only won consecutive home games once previously in the competition, beating Dinamo Zagreb and Valencia in 2019-20.
- Manchester United have lost their last three away games in the UEFA Champions League, including a defeat to Young Boys on MD1 this term. They have never previously lost four consecutive away games in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League.