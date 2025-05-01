Athletic Club 0-3 Man Utd: Bruno Fernandes double puts United in control of Europa League semi-final with shock first-leg win

Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Manchester United earned a commanding lead in their Europa League semi-final with a shock 3-0 first-leg victory at 10-player Athletic Club.

United were three up at half-time after breaching Europe's tightest home defence at the Estadio de San Mames, where the LaLiga side hadn't lost since August.

It took something special to unlock Athletic Club when Harry Maguire momentarily turned into a winger, showing quick feet on the right before crossing into the near post for Manuel Ugarte, who flicked the ball on for Casemiro to head home the opener in the 30th minute.

Player ratings: Athletic Club: Agirrezabala (6); De Marcos (5), Vivian (3), Alvarez (5), Berchiche (5); Jauregizar (5), Galarreta (5); I. Williams (5), Berenguer (5), N. Williams (5); Sannadi (5).



Subs:

Gorosabel (6), Paredes (6), Diaz (6), Gomez (6), Djalo (n/a)

Man Utd: Onana (7); Yoro (7), Maguire (8), Lindelof (7); Mazraoui (7), Ugarte (7), Casemiro (8), Dorgu (7); Fernandes (9), Hojlund (6), Garnacho (7).



Subs: De Ligt (6), Mount (5), Shaw (6), Mainoo (n/a), Amad (n/a)



Player of the Match: Bruno Fernandes

The entire tie changed within seven minutes after Rasmus Hojlund was pulled back by Dani Vivian when he tried to reach a low cross in the six-yard box. The referee sent the Athletic Club centre-back off and awarded United a penalty, which Fernandes cooly dispatched, after consulting the pitchside monitor.

Image: Bruno Fernandes scores from the penalty spot

Athletic Club made two substitutions to try and halt United's momentum, but Fernandes added a third before the half was finished, slotting home from Ugarte's clever backheel to put the visitors in dreamland.

United eased off in the second half with a controlled performance to prevent the hosts from finding anyway back into the tie.

Casemiro went close to his second of the night, hitting a post with a header at a corner before Fernandes and Garnacho both had shots parried by goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala.

There was a further positive for United as Amad Diallo came off the bench to make his first appearance since early February ahead of the second leg at Old Trafford next Thursday.

Amorim: This tie is not over yet

Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim on TNT Sports:

"The result is really good. But we have to understand it too - we struggled a lot at the start. The goal and red card changed the game, but that's a good thing with a little bit of luck. We kept ourselves in the game, and anything can change with the right situation.

"We had the chances to score one more, but this is not done. The same result can happen at Old Trafford, and we need to be prepared.

On Maguire's cross for the first goal: "We all have moments where everything we do in our lives seems wrong, and everything Harry does right now is good for the team."

Image: Alejandro Garnacho (left) applauds the Man Utd fans with Noussair Mazraoui at full-time

Maguire: One foot in the final but it's not done

Man Utd defender Harry Maguire on TNT Sports:

"Of course it's a great start, to get a victory here and score three goals and with a clean sheet.

"All the pressure will be on us, everyone'll be expecting us to go through.

"We need to prepare properly, and if we do that we'll give ourselves a great chance.

"One foot in the final, but it's not done."