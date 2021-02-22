Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

      Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea: Champions League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

      Thiago Silva out for Chelsea, Atletico without Kieran Trippier for Champions League last-16 tie; follow with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms and on Gillette Soccer Special, live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm

      Monday 22 February 2021 19:05, UK

      December 15, 2020, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom: Thiago Silva of Chelsea during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton. Picture date: 15th December 2020. Picture credit should read: Andrew Yates/Sportimage(Credit Image: © Andrew Yates/CSM via ZUMA Wire) (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)
      Image: Thiago Silva is still recovering from a knock

      Team news and stats ahead of Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm.

      Team news

      Atletico will be without Kieran Trippier (suspended) and Hector Herrera (illness), while Yannick Carrasco is sidelined with a foot injury and defender Jose Gimenez suffered a muscle problem at the weekend.

      Chelsea will be without experienced defender Thiago Silva with the Brazilian recovering from a knock, but midfielder Kai Havertz and forward Christian Pulisic are in contention.

      Callum Hudson-Odoi was hauled off against Southampton despite coming on as a substitute but the winger will travel to Bucharest.

      How to follow

      Follow Atletico vs Chelsea with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms and on Gillette Soccer Special, live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

      Opta stats

      • The overall head-to-head between Atlético Madrid and Chelsea in European competition is perfectly balanced, with two wins each, three draws and 11 goals each.
      • Atlético Madrid prevailed in their only previous UEFA Champions League knockout tie with Chelsea - it was in the 2013/14 semi-finals (3-1 on aggregate).
      • Atlético Madrid have reached the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League for the seventh time in the last eight seasons. Meanwhile, Chelsea will attempt to progress past the round of 16 for the first time since the 2013/14 campaign (semi-finalists).
      • Diego Simeone has never lost a home match as Atlético Madrid manager in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League (W9 D4). In fact, Atletico have only conceded one goal in their last 12 UCL k/o ties at their Vicente Calderón/Wanda Metroplitano stadiums, that was against city rivals Real Madrid in May 2017 (2-1).
      • Chelsea are the last team to beat Atlético Madrid on their own turf in European competition - it was in September 2017, Atlético's first ever European match at their new Wanda Metroplitano stadium (1-2).
      • Atlético Madrid scored only seven goals in six games in this season's group stages, the lowest tally amongst the 16 remaining sides in the competition.
      • Chelsea were trailing for a grand total of four minutes during this season's UEFA Champions League group stages, less than any other side. Also, only Manchester City (1) conceded fewer goals than the London side (2) in the group phase.
      • Chelsea were one of only four teams to win all three of their away games in this season's group stages, alongside Atalanta, Barcelona and Juventus; they also scored more goals on the road than any other side (10). However, their last away win in the knockout stages of the competition dates back to March 2012 against Benfica (1-0).
      • Atlético striker Luis Suarez has never failed to score or deliver an assist in a UEFA Champions League season - this is his eighth campaign in the tournament. He's so far goalless and assist-less in his four games with the Madrid side in 2020/21.
      • Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud found the net every 28 minutes in the UEFA Champions League group stages this season (5 goals in 142 minutes), the best ratio of any player to score more than one goal.
      • Of keepers to play at least three UEFA Champions League games this season, Chelsea's Edouard Mendy has the best save percentage in the competition (94%), only conceding from one of the 16 shots on target he's faced so far.
