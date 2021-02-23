Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea. UEFA Champions League First Knockout Round.

National Arena.

Atletico Madrid 0

    Chelsea 1

    • O Giroud (68th minute)

    Atletico Madrid 0-1 Chelsea: Olivier Giroud's acrobatic winner puts Thomas Tuchel's side in control

    Report as Chelsea register an impressive away win at La Liga leaders in Bucharest; Olivier Giroud scores his sixth Champions League goal of the season; Second leg on 17 March

    Tuesday 23 February 2021 22:03, UK

    Olivier Giroud scores with an overhead kick against Atletico Madrid
    Image: Olivier Giroud scores with an overhead kick against Atletico Madrid

    Olivier Giroud's overhead kick – awarded by VAR – handed Chelsea a vital 1-0 win away at Atletico Madrid, putting Thomas Tuchel's men in control of the last-16 tie.

    In a predictably-tight encounter, Giroud acrobatically hooked home with 20 minutes left but celebrations were muted as the linesman's flag was instantly raised. However, the ball had deflected off Mario Hermoso rather than Mason Mount, which was spotted by VAR, and after three minutes of deliberation the goal was awarded.

    La Liga leaders Atletico were forced to play their home leg over 3,000 kilometres from Madrid due to Spanish restrictions on arrivals from Britain to control the spread of COVID-19 infections.

    Thomas Tuchel was facing his toughest test since joining Chelsea but set up his team shrewdly in Bucharest, keeping a lid on Luis Suarez while controlling possession throughout. Atletico didn't manage a shot on target as Chelsea put themselves in pole position to reach the quarter finals. Tuchel's side will be without Mason Mount and Jorginho in the second leg at Stamford Bridge on March 17 as they will be suspended after being booked.

