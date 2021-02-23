Atletico Madrid 0-1 Chelsea: Olivier Giroud's acrobatic winner puts Thomas Tuchel's side in control

Olivier Giroud's overhead kick – awarded by VAR – handed Chelsea a vital 1-0 win away at Atletico Madrid, putting Thomas Tuchel's men in control of the last-16 tie.

In a predictably-tight encounter, Giroud acrobatically hooked home with 20 minutes left but celebrations were muted as the linesman's flag was instantly raised. However, the ball had deflected off Mario Hermoso rather than Mason Mount, which was spotted by VAR, and after three minutes of deliberation the goal was awarded.

La Liga leaders Atletico were forced to play their home leg over 3,000 kilometres from Madrid due to Spanish restrictions on arrivals from Britain to control the spread of COVID-19 infections.

Thomas Tuchel was facing his toughest test since joining Chelsea but set up his team shrewdly in Bucharest, keeping a lid on Luis Suarez while controlling possession throughout. Atletico didn't manage a shot on target as Chelsea put themselves in pole position to reach the quarter finals. Tuchel's side will be without Mason Mount and Jorginho in the second leg at Stamford Bridge on March 17 as they will be suspended after being booked.

More to follow...