Atletico Madrid 2-1 Inter Milan (agg 2-2, 3-2 penalties): Diego Simeone's side go through after shootout

Lautaro Martinez missed the crucial penalty for Inter Milan as Atletico Madrid claimed a shootout victory to move into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Inter held a 1-0 lead from the first leg going into this game and doubled that lead when Federico Dimarco put them ahead after half an hour - but Atleti instantly responded through Antoine Griezmann's leveller on the night two minutes later.

With the Spanish side still needing a goal to stay in the competition, the home side had to wait until 87 minutes as Memphis Depay scored a slick finish to send the Wanda Metropolitano into bedlam.

With the scores level, both sides missed chances in an eventful extra-time period but could not be separated - so penalties ensued. Alexis Sanchez's miss was immediately cancelled out by Saul Niguez's failed effort from 12 yards - before Davy Klaassen missed straight afterwards to hand the shootout advantage to Atleti.

With Martinez needing to score to keep his side in the contest, the Inter captain blazed over - seeing his side's chances of progression go in the process.

Image: Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez misses in the penalty shootout

More to follow...

