Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan. UEFA Champions League First Knockout Round.

Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico Madrid 2

  • A Griezmann (35th minute)
  • Memphis Depay (87th minute)

Inter Milan 1

  • F Dimarco (33rd minute)

2-2

Atletico Madrid win 3-2 on penalties.

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Inter Milan (agg 2-2, 3-2 penalties): Diego Simeone's side go through after shootout

Match report as Atletico Madrid moved into the Champions League quarter-finals by beating Inter Milan; Inter led 2-0 on aggregate after Federico Dimarco's opener in Spain, but Antoine Griezmman and Memphis Depay forced extra-time and penalties; Lautaro Martinez missed the spot kick

Wednesday 13 March 2024 23:07, UK

Atletico Madrid players celebrate winning the penalty shootout with goalkeeper Jan Oblake
Image: Atletico Madrid players celebrate winning the penalty shootout with goalkeeper Jan Oblak

Lautaro Martinez missed the crucial penalty for Inter Milan as Atletico Madrid claimed a shootout victory to move into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Inter held a 1-0 lead from the first leg going into this game and doubled that lead when Federico Dimarco put them ahead after half an hour - but Atleti instantly responded through Antoine Griezmann's leveller on the night two minutes later.

With the Spanish side still needing a goal to stay in the competition, the home side had to wait until 87 minutes as Memphis Depay scored a slick finish to send the Wanda Metropolitano into bedlam.

With the scores level, both sides missed chances in an eventful extra-time period but could not be separated - so penalties ensued. Alexis Sanchez's miss was immediately cancelled out by Saul Niguez's failed effort from 12 yards - before Davy Klaassen missed straight afterwards to hand the shootout advantage to Atleti.

With Martinez needing to score to keep his side in the contest, the Inter captain blazed over - seeing his side's chances of progression go in the process.

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez misses in the penalty shootout
Image: Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez misses in the penalty shootout

