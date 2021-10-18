Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool preview, team news, stats, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm.
Team news
Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has returned to light training but has not travelled to Spain for the Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid.
Manager Jurgen Klopp is hopeful the 20-year-old's recovery will be complete in time for him to return to the squad to face Manchester United on Sunday, with the game also coming too soon for Thiago Alcantara (calf).
Liverpool's Brazil internationals Alisson and Fabinho are both expected to feature having flown ahead to the Spanish capital after international duty at the end of last week, while Harvey Elliott (ankle) remains a long-term absentee.
Opta stats
- Atlético Madrid and Liverpool last met in the last 16 of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League, with the Spaniards winning both legs, 1-0 at home and 3-2 away in extra-time.
- Liverpool have failed to win any of their four UEFA Champions League matches against Atlético Madrid (D2 L2), only facing Basel as often (also four times) without winning in their European Cup/Champions League history.
- Liverpool have lost six of their last seven away UEFA European matches on Spanish soil (D1) since beating Real Madrid in the last 16 of the 2008-09 Champions League. The Reds' last win in Spain came against fellow English opponents, beating Tottenham 2-0 in the 2019 Champions League final in Atlético's home stadium, the Wanda Metropolitano.
- Atlético Madrid are winless in four home UEFA Champions League matches (D3 L1), their joint-longest run without a home win in the competition (also four in December 2009). They have only scored once from 45 shots in this run and with an expected goal tally of 4.4, have netted 3.4 goals fewer than they would have been expected to score.
- Liverpool haven't lost an away game in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League since September 2019 (0-2 v Napoli), winning five and drawing one of their last six such games. Jürgen Klopp's side have scored 18 goals and conceded just three times across these six fixtures.
- Four of Atlético Madrid's last seven goals in the UEFA Champions League have been scored in the final 10 minutes of play, including each of the last three in a row. Excluding extra time, Luis Suárez's penalty (96:23) against AC Milan last time out was the latest game-winning goal in the UEFA Champions League since the start of the 2003-04 season (as far back as Opta have exact goal times).