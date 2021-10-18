Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool preview, team news, stats, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has returned to light training but has not travelled to Spain for the Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is hopeful the 20-year-old's recovery will be complete in time for him to return to the squad to face Manchester United on Sunday, with the game also coming too soon for Thiago Alcantara (calf).

Liverpool's Brazil internationals Alisson and Fabinho are both expected to feature having flown ahead to the Spanish capital after international duty at the end of last week, while Harvey Elliott (ankle) remains a long-term absentee.

How to follow

Opta stats

Atlético Madrid and Liverpool last met in the last 16 of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League, with the Spaniards winning both legs, 1-0 at home and 3-2 away in extra-time.

Liverpool have failed to win any of their four UEFA Champions League matches against Atlético Madrid (D2 L2), only facing Basel as often (also four times) without winning in their European Cup/Champions League history.

Liverpool have lost six of their last seven away UEFA European matches on Spanish soil (D1) since beating Real Madrid in the last 16 of the 2008-09 Champions League. The Reds' last win in Spain came against fellow English opponents, beating Tottenham 2-0 in the 2019 Champions League final in Atlético's home stadium, the Wanda Metropolitano.

