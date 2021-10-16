Mohamed Salah better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp: "We don't have to talk about what Messi and Ronaldo have done for world football and their dominance. But right now, he [Salah] is the best."

Saturday 16 October 2021 15:24, UK

Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world, says Jurgen Klopp
Image: Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world, says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says, on current form, Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world after the Egyptian shone in the 5-0 win over Watford.

After scoring one of the most memorable goals of recent years in the draw with Manchester City two weeks ago, Salah was at it again at Vicarage Road, scoring a breathtaking effort and setting up two other goals in the 5-0 win over Watford.

It was Salah's 10th goal of the season - he has scored in Liverpool's last eight games.

Klopp was in no mood for dampening down the praise afforded to Salah, calling him the best player in the world.

He told BT Sport: "His performance was massive today. The pass for the first goal was great and the second goal was special. He is top. We all see it. Who is better than him? We don't have to talk about what Messi and Ronaldo have done for world football and their dominance. But right now, he is the best."

Sadio Mane celebrates his goal with teammate Mohamed Salah
Image: Sadio Mane celebrates his goal with teammate Mohamed Salah

When asked for his assessment of the overall performance, Klopp added: "It was good! I cannot say differently. After international break, it is hard to find the rhythm after playing different systems, but the boys were so good despite only having one session before today. I think Watford had ideas, but we didn't let them play. The goals were really brilliant, there was great attitude, energy and character."

In pictures: Salah's stunning goal

Image: Mohamed Salah takes aim...
Image: ...Ben Foster can only watch as the ball curls past him and into the net...
Image: ...The goal helped Liverpool back to the top of the Premier League...

