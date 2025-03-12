Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid on penalties to set up Champions League quarter-final tie with Arsenal

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid. UEFA Champions League Round of 16.
Wanda MetropolitanoAttendance69,304.
Atletico Madrid 1
- C Gallagher (1st minute)
Real Madrid 0
2-2
Real Madrid win 4-2 on penalties.
Report as Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw on aggregate in the last 16 of the Champions League; Conor Gallagher netted the fastest goal ever scored by an Englishman in the Champions League during the game; Real Madrid play Arsenal in the quarter-finals
Wednesday 12 March 2025 23:43, UK
Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid in a Champions League penalty shootout - again - to set up a Champions League quarter-final clash with Arsenal.
After Atletico had won 1-0 on the night, leaving the tie at 2-2 on aggregate after extra-time, Real defender Antonio Rudiger scored the decisive spot-kick in a 4-2 shootout win after two Atletico players missed.
Marco Llorente's shot struck the bar after Julian Alvarez slipped and had his penalty strike disallowed after a VAR check ruled that the Argentine had touched the ball twice.
Atletico coach Diego Simeone said he didn't see a double touch by the Argentina international in the replays but wanted "to believe that if the VAR intervened it's because it saw something."
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who spent three seasons on loan at Atleti earlier in his career, said: "I felt that he touched the ball twice and I told the referee.
"It's not easy to see that. It was a bit of bad luck for them there."
Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak added: "It hurts, of course. We played a great match but unfortunately we were a bit unlucky. It's a shame. It hurts a lot."
Real came through a tense derby that ended 2-2 on aggregate after extra-time. Atletico had led 1-0 after 90 minutes and extra time at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to cancel out Real's 2-1 advantage from last week's first leg.
Atletico took the lead with their first attack when England midfielder Conor Gallagher pounced from close range to net the fastest goal scored by an Englishman in Champions League history.
Gallagher scrambled home Atletico Madrid's opener after just 27 seconds to also become the first Englishman ever to score in a Madrid derby.
It proved to be the only goal of the entire 120 minutes, though Vinicius Jr blazed a second-half penalty high and wide, before being replaced by teenager Endrick in extra time.
Real Madrid also beat Atletico in a shootout to win the 2016 Champions League final - part of a streak of eliminating their city rivals in four straight years.