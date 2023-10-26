AZ Alkmaar 1-4 Aston Villa: Unai Emery's side score four goals again as they claim Europa Conference League win

Boss Unai Emery believes Aston Villa proved their European credentials after an emphatic 4-1 win at AZ Alkmaar.

Leon Bailey, Youri Tielemans, Ollie Watkins and John McGinn struck as dominant Villa cruised to victory in the Europa Conference League.

It was a second 4-1 win in two games - following Sunday's victory over West Ham - and Villa earned successive Group E triumphs after dispatching last year's beaten semi-finalists.

"If we want to be a contender we have to show every day and when we are playing those matches, we have to show everybody our wishes. I think we did it," Emery told a press conference.

"We are respecting them because they played in the semi-final last year against West Ham. They won last year against Lazio, they won last year against Anderlecht and it's because they have experiences in European competitions.

"I am very happy with the players because I think they have to be mature, responsible and demanding themselves, not only when I'm pushing them. They have to try to increase their own individual and collective level."

Overall, Villa scored four goals from five shots to make it 16 goals in their last five matches, all of which have seen Emery's side go unbeaten.

How Villa stormed to win at Alkmaar

Aston Villa team news Aston Villa made four changes from the side who beat West Ham on Sunday, with Diego Carlos and Clement Lenglet replacing Ezri Konsa and Pau Torres at centre-half.

Moussa Diaby was rested with Leon Bailey starting instead, while Nicolo Zaniolo made way for Youri Tielemans.

AZ had the first chance of the game as Evangelos Pavlidis crossed from the left for Dani de Wit, whose header inside the area fell just wide after a heavy deflection off Clement Lenglet.

But Villa soon had the advantage as Bailey swivelled and shot on the edge of the box past Mat Ryan in the AZ goal, just seconds after the Villa winger messed up a one-on-one by failing to get a shot away.

AZ tried to respond with Pavlidis firing straight at Emiliano Martinez but it was not long until the visitors had a second.

John McGinn intercepted Sven Mijnans' slack square pass in the AZ half and drove at goal, before squaring for the unmarked Tielemans in the box. The Belgiun midfielder took a touch before slotting underneath Ryan's legs.

Player ratings Aston Villa: Martinez (6); Cash (7), Carlos (7), Lenglet (8), Digne (7); Kamara (8), Luiz (7); McGinn (8), Tielemans (8); Bailey (9), Watkins (8)



Subs: Zaniolo (6), Diaby (n/a), Duran (n/a), Dendoncker (n/a)



Player of the match: Leon Bailey

AZ then had a glorious chance to equalise when Villa almost gifted them a goal while playing out the back. Boubacar Kamara lost the ball to Mijnans on the edge of his box, leaving Pavlidis with lots of time to fire past Martinez.

The AZ striker's effort was too high, however, as the most clear-cut chance of the first half went begging.

That goal proved crucial as Villa grabbed a third shortly after half-time. Bailey was released by Tielemans after good link up play by Watkins. Bailey's shot was parried but Watkins had circled round to tap in the third.

Five minutes later, it was four as Kamara released Bailey down the right flank and he crossed for McGinn, who tapped in at the near post after a clever run.

Villa felt the game was done at that point and they were caught out on the break as substitute Bruno Martins Indi played a stunning long ball across the pitch for Sadiq, who chested down the pass before finding Martinez's bottom corner from distance.

Despite the hosts gaining confidence from that consolation goal - with Tiago Dantas going close soon after Sadiq's strike - Villa saw out the victory with ease and without urgency.

Analysis: Villa just cannot stop scoring

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

Aston Villa were truly clinical in their 4-1 win over AZ Alkmaar. Five shots, four goals. The only shot they did not score from? It was rebounded in the net seconds later.

What was also impressive is the type of goals Villa scored on Thursday night. They took a 2-0 lead from just 0.15 xG from the two shots, showing the clinical mood they are in right now.

Then there's the personnel that are scoring for Villa. Leon Bailey and Youri Tielemans were the two players rotated into this Villa attack for the trip to AZ and took their chances, showing the depth Villa have. Ollie Watkins and John McGinn scoring once again in the form of their lives just adds to the excitement.

Next up for Unai Emery's side is Luton Town at Villa Park. The Hatters have highest Expected Goals Against tally away from home in the Premier League this season. They cannot afford to give Villa the chances they have been giving other teams. Or they will be comfortably dispatched as well.

