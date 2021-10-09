Azerbaijan vs Republic of Ireland. FIFA World Cup European Qualifying Group A.
Baku National Stadium.
Attempt blocked. James McClean (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Robinson.
Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James McClean with a cross.
Attempt saved. Abbas Huseynov (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Callum Robinson (Republic of Ireland) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Matt Doherty with a cross.
Attempt missed. Callum Robinson (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Chiedozie Ogbene.
Attempt saved. Callum Robinson (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Doherty.
Attempt missed. Shane Duffy (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Callum Robinson.
Attempt blocked. James McClean (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie McGrath.
Attempt missed. Callum Robinson (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Adam Idah.
Attempt blocked. James McClean (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Robinson.
Attempt missed. Qara Qarayev (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Emin Mahmudov following a corner.
Goal! Azerbaijan 0, Republic of Ireland 2. Callum Robinson (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daryl Horgan.
Attempt missed. Mahir Emreli (Azerbaijan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Maksim Medvedev with a cross.
Attempt missed. Mahir Emreli (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Anton Krivotsyuk.
Attempt missed. Callum Robinson (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Filip Ozobic (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Emin Mahmudov.
Attempt missed. Filip Ozobic (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Emin Mahmudov.
Attempt missed. Hojjat Haghverdi (Azerbaijan) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Abbas Huseynov with a cross.
Attempt missed. Hojjat Haghverdi (Azerbaijan) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Toral Bayramov following a corner.
Attempt saved. Namiq Alasgarov (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Qara Qarayev.
Goal! Azerbaijan 0, Republic of Ireland 1. Callum Robinson (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by James McClean.
Attempt missed. Daryl Horgan (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Callum Robinson.