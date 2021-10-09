Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Azerbaijan vs Republic of Ireland. FIFA World Cup European Qualifying Group A.

Baku National Stadium.

Azerbaijan 0

    Republic of Ireland 2

    • C Robinson (7th minute, 39th minute)

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Emin Mahmudov (Azerbaijan).

    free_kick_won icon

    Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Matt Doherty.

    free_kick_won icon

    Mahir Emreli (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Shane Duffy (Republic of Ireland).

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. James McClean (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Robinson.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James McClean with a cross.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Mahir Emreli (Azerbaijan).

    free_kick_won icon

    Matt Doherty (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Gavin Bazunu.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Abbas Huseynov (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Hojjat Haghverdi (Azerbaijan).

    free_kick_won icon

    Callum Robinson (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Callum Robinson (Republic of Ireland) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Matt Doherty with a cross.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Azerbaijan. Araz Abdullayev replaces Toral Bayramov.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Azerbaijan. Ramil Sheydayev replaces Namiq Alasgarov.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Namiq Alasgarov (Azerbaijan).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jamie McGrath (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Emin Mahmudov (Azerbaijan).

    free_kick_won icon

    Chiedozie Ogbene (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Callum Robinson (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Chiedozie Ogbene.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Toral Bayramov (Azerbaijan).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jamie McGrath (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Chiedozie Ogbene replaces Adam Idah.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Callum Robinson (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Doherty.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Shane Duffy (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Callum Robinson.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. James McClean (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie McGrath.

    corner icon

    Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by John Egan.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Qara Qarayev (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    corner icon

    Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by James McClean.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Callum Robinson (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Adam Idah.

    free_kick_won icon

    Filip Ozobic (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Matt Doherty (Republic of Ireland).

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. James McClean (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Robinson.

    offside icon

    Offside, Azerbaijan. Qara Qarayev tries a through ball, but Namiq Alasgarov is caught offside.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Jamie McGrath replaces Daryl Horgan.

    start icon

    Second Half begins Azerbaijan 0, Republic of Ireland 2.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Azerbaijan 0, Republic of Ireland 2.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Emin Mahmudov (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Qara Qarayev (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Emin Mahmudov following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Andrew Omobamidele.

    goal icon

    Goal! Azerbaijan 0, Republic of Ireland 2. Callum Robinson (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daryl Horgan.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Mahir Emreli (Azerbaijan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Maksim Medvedev with a cross.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Abbas Huseynov (Azerbaijan).

    free_kick_won icon

    James McClean (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Mahir Emreli (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Anton Krivotsyuk.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Callum Robinson (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

    free_kick_won icon

    Namiq Alasgarov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Shane Duffy (Republic of Ireland).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Mahir Emreli (Azerbaijan).

    free_kick_won icon

    Shane Duffy (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Filip Ozobic (Azerbaijan).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jeff Hendrick (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Filip Ozobic (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Emin Mahmudov.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Emin Mahmudov (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    free_kick_won icon

    Mahir Emreli (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Andrew Omobamidele (Republic of Ireland).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Filip Ozobic (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Emin Mahmudov.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Hojjat Haghverdi (Azerbaijan) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Abbas Huseynov with a cross.

    corner icon

    Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Shane Duffy.

    free_kick_won icon

    Namiq Alasgarov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by John Egan (Republic of Ireland).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Hojjat Haghverdi (Azerbaijan) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Toral Bayramov following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Shane Duffy.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Namiq Alasgarov (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Qara Qarayev.

    goal icon

    Goal! Azerbaijan 0, Republic of Ireland 1. Callum Robinson (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by James McClean.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Daryl Horgan (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Callum Robinson.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.