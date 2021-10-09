76' Foul by Emin Mahmudov (Azerbaijan).

76' Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

75' Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Matt Doherty.

74' Mahir Emreli (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

74' Foul by Shane Duffy (Republic of Ireland).

74' Attempt blocked. James McClean (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Robinson.

73' Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James McClean with a cross.

69' Foul by Mahir Emreli (Azerbaijan).

69' Matt Doherty (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

69' Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Gavin Bazunu.

69' Attempt saved. Abbas Huseynov (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

65' Foul by Hojjat Haghverdi (Azerbaijan).

65' Callum Robinson (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

64' Attempt missed. Callum Robinson (Republic of Ireland) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Matt Doherty with a cross.

63' Substitution, Azerbaijan. Araz Abdullayev replaces Toral Bayramov.

63' Substitution, Azerbaijan. Ramil Sheydayev replaces Namiq Alasgarov.

63' Foul by Namiq Alasgarov (Azerbaijan).

63' Jamie McGrath (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

61' Foul by Emin Mahmudov (Azerbaijan).

61' Chiedozie Ogbene (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

60' Attempt missed. Callum Robinson (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Chiedozie Ogbene.

59' Foul by Toral Bayramov (Azerbaijan).

59' Jamie McGrath (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

59' Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Chiedozie Ogbene replaces Adam Idah.

58' Attempt saved. Callum Robinson (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Doherty.

56' Attempt missed. Shane Duffy (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Callum Robinson.

55' Attempt blocked. James McClean (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie McGrath.

54' Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by John Egan.

54' Attempt blocked. Qara Qarayev (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

53' Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by James McClean.

51' Attempt missed. Callum Robinson (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Adam Idah.

50' Filip Ozobic (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

50' Foul by Matt Doherty (Republic of Ireland).

49' Attempt blocked. James McClean (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Robinson.

46' Offside, Azerbaijan. Qara Qarayev tries a through ball, but Namiq Alasgarov is caught offside.

45' Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Jamie McGrath replaces Daryl Horgan.

Second Half begins Azerbaijan 0, Republic of Ireland 2.

45'+3' First Half ends, Azerbaijan 0, Republic of Ireland 2.

45'+3' Attempt blocked. Emin Mahmudov (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

43' Attempt missed. Qara Qarayev (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Emin Mahmudov following a corner.

43' Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Andrew Omobamidele.

39' Goal! Azerbaijan 0, Republic of Ireland 2. Callum Robinson (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daryl Horgan.

38' Attempt missed. Mahir Emreli (Azerbaijan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Maksim Medvedev with a cross.

34' Foul by Abbas Huseynov (Azerbaijan).

34' James McClean (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

33' Attempt missed. Mahir Emreli (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Anton Krivotsyuk.

31' Attempt missed. Callum Robinson (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

30' Namiq Alasgarov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

30' Foul by Shane Duffy (Republic of Ireland).

29' Foul by Mahir Emreli (Azerbaijan).

29' Shane Duffy (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

28' Foul by Filip Ozobic (Azerbaijan).

28' Jeff Hendrick (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

24' Attempt saved. Filip Ozobic (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Emin Mahmudov.

24' Attempt blocked. Emin Mahmudov (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

23' Mahir Emreli (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

23' Foul by Andrew Omobamidele (Republic of Ireland).

22' Attempt missed. Filip Ozobic (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Emin Mahmudov.

19' Attempt missed. Hojjat Haghverdi (Azerbaijan) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Abbas Huseynov with a cross.

18' Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Shane Duffy.

17' Namiq Alasgarov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

17' Foul by John Egan (Republic of Ireland).

12' Attempt missed. Hojjat Haghverdi (Azerbaijan) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Toral Bayramov following a corner.

11' Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Shane Duffy.

9' Attempt saved. Namiq Alasgarov (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Qara Qarayev.

7' Goal! Azerbaijan 0, Republic of Ireland 1. Callum Robinson (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by James McClean.

2' Attempt missed. Daryl Horgan (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Callum Robinson.

First Half begins.