Jadon Sancho on target as Borussia Dortmund thrash Eintracht Frankfurt - European round-up

Jadon Sancho was on target once more as Borussia Dortmund scored three second-half goals to crush Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday to take over second place.

Defender Lukasz Piszczek found space to drill home for the lead in the 33rd minute with the hosts having to stay patient against a hard-working Frankfurt.

But the visitors threw in the towel after the restart with Sancho scoring with a fine run and finish in the 50th minute and Erling Haaland tapping in four minutes later for his eighth goal in his fifth league game, a Bundesliga record.

Image: Sancho tucks in his shot to extend Dortmund's lead over Frankfurt

Raphael Guerreiro had hit the post with a first-half free-kick but he made amends in the 74th, scoring with a powerful shot from 20 metres after a sloppy clearance.

Dortmund's dominant performance was exactly what they needed ahead of their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, after suffering a 4-3 loss to Bayer Leverkusen last week.

The Ruhr valley club have 42 points and are above third-placed RB Leipzig, who host Werder Bremen on Saturday, on goal difference, while also moving within a point of Bayern Munich before the leaders visit Cologne on Sunday.

La Liga: Atletico held by Valencia

Image: Former Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista celebrates his equaliser for Valencia

Atletico Madrid's disappointing season continued as they shared the spoils with Valencia in a thrilling 2-2 draw in La Liga at Mestalla on Friday.

Marcos Llorente put Atletico ahead after 15 minutes when he stabbed home from close range, with Gabriel Paulista equalising five minutes before the break.

Atletico went back in front three minutes later when Thomas Partey smashed home a low drive from distance but Valencia's Geoffrey Kondogbia bundled the ball past goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the 59th minute to level the scores again.

Kevin Gameiro missed a great chance for sixth-placed Valencia, who finished by far the stronger, with the draw putting them on 38 points. Atletico, in fourth, have 40 but are 12 adrift of leaders Real Madrid having played a game more.

Ligue 1: Slimani fires Monaco to victory

Image: Islam Slimani wheels away after his goal against Montpellier

AS Monaco celebrated their third successive Ligue 1 win after a second-half header by Islam Slimani gave them a 1-0 home victory over Montpellier in an entertaining clash on Friday.

The result lifted Monaco two places to fifth on 38 points, three points off the Champions League qualifying places, while Montpellier, who have 37, dropped one place to sixth.

Algeria striker Slimani, on loan from Leicester City, rose to meet a corner in the 52nd minute and his downward header beat goalkeeper Dimitry Bertaud and defender Damien Le Tallec on the line.

In the weekend's standout fixtures, champions and runaway league leaders PSG visit second-bottom Amiens on Saturday, while their closest rivals Olympique Marseille, who are 12 points adrift, visit fourth-placed Lille on Sunday.