Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz. German Bundesliga.

Signal Iduna Park.

Borussia Dortmund 1

  • T Meunier (73rd minute)

Mainz 1

  • L Öztunali (57th minute)

Latest German Bundesliga Odds

Borussia Dortmund held at home to Mainz 05, RB Leipzig miss chance to move top - Bundesliga round-up

Borussia Dortmund miss late penalty in 1-1 draw at home to Mainz 05 while RB Leipzig missed the chance to go top of the Bundesliga after drawing 2-2 at VfL Wolfsburg

Saturday 16 January 2021 17:28, UK

Marco Reus missed a penalty to ensure the points were shared
Image: Marco Reus missed a penalty for Dortmund to ensure the points were shared

Borussia Dortmund had to come from behind to rescue a 1-1 draw against struggling Mainz 05 on Saturday that kept them in fourth place in the Bundesliga title race, four points off the top.

Dortmund, who missed a late penalty, did everything right in the first half but somehow failed to score, with Jude Bellingham also hitting the woodwork.

Mainz struck with their first chance after the break as Levin Oztunali picked up the ball in midfield, charged towards the Dortmund goal, beat one defender and then released an unstoppable left-footed missile from 25 metres out.

Mainz then hit the post a little later before Thomas Meunier levelled in the 73rd minute with his first goal for the club. Marco Reus then failed to put Dortmund in the driving seat, firing his penalty wide a minute later before Mainz hit the post again in an exciting finale.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig missed the chance to go top of the Bundesliga after drawing 2-2 at VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday to stay a point behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Trending

Nordi Mukiele celebrates his goal for RB Leipzig but Wolfsburg fought back
Image: Nordi Mukiele celebrates his goal for RB Leipzig but Wolfsburg fought back

Nordi Mukiele put the visitors, who were looking to bounce back from last week's defeat to Borussia Dortmund, ahead after five minutes but Wout Weghorst headed in the equaliser in the 22nd for his 11th goal of the campaign.

Renato Steffen's shot from 18 yards then took a deflection off Leipzig's Willi Orban to put the Wolves in front in the 35th minute.

Also See:

Orban, however, made amends and rescued a point for his team nine minutes after the restart, tapping in after 'keeper Koen Casteels had saved an Amadou Haidara effort.

Leipzig are on 32 points, with Bayern, in action against Freiburg on Sunday, on 33.

Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Free Virtual Golf Game