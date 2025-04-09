Barcelona 4-0 Borussia Dortmund: Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski help Barca to big Champions League quarter-final first-leg win

Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski played starring roles to help Barcelona to a commanding 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Lewandowski scored twice and Raphinha had a goal and an assist, leaving the Catalan club in a strong position to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 2019.

Lamine Yamal also scored as Barcelona dealt a commanding blow to the German side's hopes of advancing.

The return match is next Tuesday at Dortmund, who lost last season's final to Real Madrid.

"We played very well, but we can't be thinking about the semi-finals yet," Lewandowski said. "We scored four goals at home, but we still have the return leg to play."



Raphinha added to his Champions League-leading tally by poking the ball into the open net in the 25th minute for his 12th goal in the competition this season, before setting up Lewandowski's first goal of the night three minutes after half-time.



Lewandowski then netted his 11th Champions League goal with a first-time effort midway through the second half, before Yamal completed the scoring.

